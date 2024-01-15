Mortal Kombat 2 Producer Teases Another Major Villain

Since filming restarted on Mortal Kombat 2 last year, producer Todd Garner has kept fans locked to his Twitter account by posting all kinds of behind-the-scenes information. That has included photos of the set that hint at fan-favorite locations from the video game franchise the film is based on and teasers of different characters that will be making their debut in the rebooted movie franchise. Last week, Garner got fans in a tizzy after posting teasers for Shao Kahn, Kitana, and Jade, but the fun hasn't stopped. Earlier today, Garner posted a close-up of someone's hand, and many fans think this is a hint for yet another big villain coming to Mortal Kombat 2.

Mortal Kombat 2 Quan Chi Tease

As you can see in the image above, it's not a ton to go on. That said, Mortal Kombat fans should immediately recognize that pale, white hand as belonging to Quan Chi. The demon necromancer will be played by Damon Herriman, who interestingly provided the voice for Kabal in 2021's Mortal Kombat, but has also had parts in TV shows like Justified and Mindhunter.

Of course, it could be a different character, but Garner often corrects fans in the comments if they're wrong on their guesses. Recently, he posted a photo of a black costume in front of a blue screen. Many assumed it was a hint for Noob Saibot or Bi-Han, but Garner quickly responded with a resounding, "Nope." Considering he hasn't said anything to tell fans that the hand above doesn't belong to Quan Chi, it's relatively safe to assume that's what's being teased here.

Of course, it would be much more fun if it was a character we didn't already know was coming, but it's still fun to see behind-the-scenes content of one of the series' best villains. If Garner continues to tease characters, it won't be long before we see characters like Sindel, Baraka, and Jerrod, though hopefully, we'll get a better look at them all soon when the first trailer is released.

Mortal Kombat 2 Release Date

As of this writing, Mortal Kombat 2 doesn't have an announced release date. The movie started filming last June but had to stop due to the 2023 SAG-AFTRA writer's strike. The team resumed filming in November and has been working since then. If filming wraps within the next month or so, we might see Mortal Kombat 2 released theatrically later this year, but Warner Bros. may decide to hold it for 2025 depending on its release schedule.

While you wait, the developers at NetherRealm Studios continue to support Mortal Kombat 1. The game was released last fall and has been getting new fighters and seasonal content. There's also a story-based DLC on the horizon that might come out before the film. Mortal Kombat 1 is available now on PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.