Mortal Kombat: Cole Young Actor Lewis Tan Says "You Will Never Forget It"

✖

The upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot movie is set to release on April 16th in theaters as well as on HBO Max, and given the recent uptick in vaccinations, it seems like one of the initial movies that folks might actually return to see in theater after a year of the COVID-19 pandemic largely kept theaters closed and audiences wary. Lewis Tan, the actor that plays new character Cole Young in the film, seems pretty excited and has suggested that if folks are able to safely see it in theaters and then on HBO Max, they "will never forget it."

You can check out what Tan had to say over on Twitter below:

The first view experience on the big screen, no phone, no distraction, best quality image and sound is so impactful and powerful. I hope you can watch it safely in IMAX and then again at home on HBO Max. You will never forget it. #MortalKombatMovie — Lewis Tan (@TheLewisTan) March 30, 2021

Here is the official synopsis for the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie, straight from the source:

"MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?"

The Mortal Kombat reboot film is currently scheduled to release on April 16th on both HBO Max and in theaters. The cast includes Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, and Lewis Tan as new character Cole Young. It wrapped filming in late 2019. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the film right here.

What do you think about what we have seen of the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie so far? Are you excited to check it out when it releases? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!