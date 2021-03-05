Mortal Kombat Commando Spawn 12-inch McFarlane Figure Is up for Pre-Order

McFarlane Toys has opened up pre-orders for their 12-inch Commando Spawn figure / statue, which is based on the Dark Ages Skin from the Mortal Kombat 11 Kombat Pack DLC. However, those pre-orders are live here on Amazon for $39.99, which probably means that they won't last long. Keep tabs on this Walmart link to see if it turns up there as well.

The Commando Spawn figure includes a Spawn Gun, Necroplasm Flame, and a base. Note that McFarlane is calling this a "figure", but it's actually a static statue. The release date is set for March 31st, so you won't have to wait long for this to turn up on your doorstep. Additional images are available below. The official description reads:

"Al Simmons, once the U.S. government’s greatest soldier and most effective assassin, was mercilessly executed by his own men. Resurrected from the ashes of his own grave in a flawed agreement with the powers of darkness, Simmons is reborn as a creature from the depths of Hell. A Hellspawn. Now he is thrust into the world of Mortal Kombat, where he will fight for supremacy against all Kombatants."

In other McFarlane Toys news, the Superman vs. Devastator (Batman from Earth -1) 2-pack that's inspired by the Dark Nights: Metal comic arc is up for pre-order here at Entertainment Earth for $39.99. It's also slated to ship this month.

The figures are 7-inch scale and feature 22 points of articulation. Art cards and display base are also added for good measure.

Note: If you purchase one of the awesome, independently chosen products featured here, we may earn a small commission from the retailer. Thank you for your support.