Mortal Kombat Co-Creator Ed Boon Fuels Marvel Game Rumors

Mortal Kombat franchise co-creator Ed Boon knows exactly what he's doing, in case you were wondering. If you missed it, prominent leaker Daniel Richtman recently claimed that a new Marvel fighting video game was in development for next-gen consoles at NetherRealm Studios, the developer of which Boon is Creative Director. While there has been no official announcement or even hint of that actually being the case beyond Richtman's report, that isn't to say that the claim is wrong. Richtman has certainly been right in the past. And Boon is seemingly aware of the chatter and has started... well, playing with the concept on Twitter.

More specifically, Boon commented in a very particular way on how director James Gunn just so happens to have worked on movies for both DC and Marvel and how "impressive" that feat is. For a certain segment of folks, this is confirmation of the Marvel fighting video game being in the works at the developer. On the other hand, it is perhaps even more likely that Boon is simply taunting people online -- as he sometimes does -- following the chatter about NetherRealm Studios potentially working on one. It works as both because, well, Boon is pretty good at social media. You can check it out for yourself below:

Wow. @JamesGunn has managed to work on DC and MARVEL movies. That’s impressive. 🤔 https://t.co/A4Yk437MuM — Ed Boon (@noobde) May 4, 2021

You know he directed THE SUICIDE SQUAD also, right? — Ed Boon (@noobde) May 4, 2021

As of right now, no sort of Marvel game has actually been announced as being in development at NetherRealm Studios. The developer's latest video game is Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate. You can check out all of our previous coverage of NetherRealm Studios right here.

