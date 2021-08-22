Mortal Kombat Creator Ed Boon Thinks the Franchise Deserves Its Own What If...? Series

✖

Mortal Kombat creator Ed Boon has revealed that he's very much on board with the idea of the long-running video game franchise receiving its own What If...? style adaptation. Although What If...? is a series that centers entirely around the Marvel universe, Boon seems to believe that the same sort of hypothetical situations could work well with Mortal Kombat being used as the backdrop.

Boon made this idea known to the masses earlier this week on social media when a fan (@cass_cage_45) suggested the idea to him. Boon caught wind of the hypothetical series and thought it would be a great way to look at variant timelines within the Mortal Kombat universe. "Great idea," Boon simply said, along with sharing an image of both the Mortal Kombat and What If...? logos.

As for some of the ideas that a What If...? Mortal Kombat series could use, the fan who kicked off this entire idea had plenty of thoughts. One such idea suggested an alternate future where Kung Lao would be the chosen one rather than Liu Kang. Another could show what happened if Shang Tsung won the 10th Mortal Kombat tournament, while another would look at what would happen if Sonya Blade was an actress and Johnny Cage was instead a special forces agent. All of these ideas seem to be great ones on paper, but sadly, there's a good chance that we'll never see something like this come to fruition. Still, it's fun to dream and think about what could be.

Some ideas for What IF...? Mortal Kombat What if...? Shang Tsung won 10th tournament

What if...? Kung Lao was the Raiden chosen one instead of Liu Kang

What if...? Shao Kahn got poisoned instead of Onaga

— Cassie Cage CEO of Cage Family Fans (@cass_cage_45) August 20, 2021

