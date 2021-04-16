Mortal Kombat Fans Are Loving the Film's New Posters

New motion posters have been released online for Warner Bros. Pictures' upcoming Mortal Kombat live-action reboot. The first of these two posters features Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, looking very faithful to his video game counterpart! It remains to be seen whether or not the movie can capture the spirit of the fighting game franchise, but fans already seem quite happy with the character designs, at the very least! The original Mortal Kombat movie still holds a special place in the hearts of fans, so it will be interesting to see whether or not this new movie will find similar success!

