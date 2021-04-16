Mortal Kombat Fans Are Loving the Film's New Posters
New motion posters have been released online for Warner Bros. Pictures' upcoming Mortal Kombat live-action reboot. The first of these two posters features Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, looking very faithful to his video game counterpart! It remains to be seen whether or not the movie can capture the spirit of the fighting game franchise, but fans already seem quite happy with the character designs, at the very least! The original Mortal Kombat movie still holds a special place in the hearts of fans, so it will be interesting to see whether or not this new movie will find similar success!
What do you think of the new Sub-Zero poster? Are you looking forward to the upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!
Keep reading to see what fans are saying about Sub-Zero and the new Mortal Kombat poster!
Fans are excited for Taslim in the role.
Joe Taslim is gonna kill it! ❄ pic.twitter.com/wLkmqk6qhA— Gustavo📍 (@gusgusortiz_01) February 17, 2021
Even casual fans are digging the character's look!
I’m not the biggest MK fan I’ve only really played the original arcade game and 11 but man Sub-Zero looks insane here what a fantastic costume— Imsamüs (@Samus_OW) February 17, 2021
"Freaking beautiful" sums it up nicely.
This freaking beautiful! @Todd_Garner— ItsSousa🇵🇹 (@ItsRicoSousa) February 17, 2021
Night King got nothin' on Sub-Zero.
Sub-Zero looking like The Night King if he were trained by the Lin Kuei. He looks pretty damn good.— H2Z (@H2Z_316) February 17, 2021
That poster is gonna be a must-own for MK fans.
HE LOOKS AMAZING!!! 😱😱😱❄️— ａｒｍａｎ (@drkskellington) February 17, 2021
I need an HD poster!!!!
Warner Bros. might make the budget back on posters sold alone!
Man send me that poster ASAP— Buy Returnal 4/30/21 PS5 ΔOX❑ (@King_of_Gotham) February 17, 2021
Some fans are already asking for a solo film...
seeing this image, he deserves a solo film.— Altair Yoshimitsu (@AltairY) February 17, 2021
...and others are hoping to see alternate costumes!
I hope this movie has a skin pack.— Is Ash Williams in Mortal Kombat yet? (@AshWilliams4MK) February 17, 2021