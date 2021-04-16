Sub Zero Revealed In Mortal Kombat Movie Poster

✖

Warner Bros. Pictures is gearing up to send the hype train for the Mortal Kombat movie out of the station and it just left with a bullet as the studio has revealed a first full look at Sub Zero in the upcoming film! An official motion poster for the movie reveals a new look at Joe Taslim as the fan-favorite fighter with the official Twitter account for the series announcing that the full trailer for the movie will debut on Thursday! Get a good look at the character in the image below and let us know what you think in the comments. With another day between now and the trailer though it's possible we could be seeing other fighters be unmasked ahead of time too. Mortal Kombat premieres in theaters and on HBO Max in April.

Taslim's Sub Zero is just one of several familiar faces that will be seen in the upcoming movie as he'll appear alongside Cole Young (Lewis Tan), Liu Kang (Ludi Lin), Raiden (Tadanobu Asano), Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee), Jax (Mehcad Brooks), Kano (Josh Lawson), Shang Tsung (Chin Han), Scorpion (Hiroyuki Sanada), Kung Lao (Max Huang), Mileena (Sisi Stringer), Nitara (Elissa Cadwell), and Kabal (Daniel Nelson). Martial arts and movie fans have previously seen Taslim in action in the hit Indonesian action film The Raid: Redemption as well as The Night Comes for Us.

The Mortal Kombat movie is being directed by Simon McQuoid, who will make his directorial debut when the reboot releases. Joining McQuoid as producers are James Wan and Todd Garner. The official plot description for the movie reads:

"In "Mortal Kombat," MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?

Mortal Kombat will release in theaters and on HBO Max on April 16th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Mortal Kombat reboot right here.