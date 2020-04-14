New Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms Clip Released

✖

The new Mortal Kombat movie from Warner Bros. called Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms is just around a month away now, and ahead of that release, we’ve gotten a new look at the movie from a one-minute clip. The footage revealed shows characters returning from Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion’s Revenge including Sonya Blade and Johnny Cage as well as other fan-favorites like Raiden as they do battle and show off just a few of their signature moves.

The first full clip from the new animated Mortal Kombat movie was shared by Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon on Twitter after IGN first shared the exclusive video. It’s a pretty brief clipped, but it’s filled with fights, grudges, and banter from Johnny Cage which is most of what one could hope for from previews like this one.

Video clip from Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms.

via @IGNpic.twitter.com/mPdrbN4zDf — Ed Boon (@noobde) July 24, 2021

The new Mortal Kombat movie is directed by Ethan Spaulding with Boon himself serving as a creative consultant on the film. It’s a direct sequel to the 2020 animated movie Scorpion’s Revenge, so even if you’re not well-versed in Mortal Kombat stories, you should be good to go for this one if you watched the previous movie.

“When Shao Kahn’s Outworld barbarians terrorize Earthrealm, Lord Raiden is determined to put an end to the carnage once and for all,” a preview of the film shared by Warner Bros. reads. “This leaves one option: a final Mortal Kombat tournament for the future of Earthrealm – win it or lose everything. Raiden’s elite fighters Liu Kang, Johnny Cage, Sonya Blade and a few new faces kick the action into overdrive as they go head-to-head with Outworld’s most bloodthirsty warriors. The stakes could not be higher. But deep in the Netherrealm, an unspeakable scheme by the malevolent Shinnok unfolds, threatening to obliterate existence as we know it. The universe is watching, and its winner take all!”

Battle of the Realms will be released on August 31st just a year and some change after Scorpion’s Revenge released. Both are separate from the live-action Mortal Kombat movie released earlier this year with Scorpion’s Revenge technically being the first R-rated Mortal Kombat movie. Battle of the Realms will follow suit with its own R rating.