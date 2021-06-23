Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms Release Date, Box Art Revealed

✖

As revealed last week, a sequel to Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge called Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms is set to release this summer from Warner Bros. Animation in coordination with Mortal Kombat franchise stewards NetherRealm Studios and Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. Today, it was announced that the upcoming animated film will officially release on Digital, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack on August 31st. Additionally, the box art for the upcoming title was revealed.

According to the announcement, Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms picks up following the events of Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge and sees the heroes like Johnny Cage, Sonya Blade, and Liu Kang competing in one final Mortal Kombat tournament to determine the fate of Earthrealm. "Now our heroes must travel to Outworld in order to defend Earthrealm and, simultaneously, Scorpion must find the ancient Kamidogu before it's used to resurrect the One Being – which would mean certain destruction of all things in the universe," the description reads in part.

You can check out the full box art for the upcoming release below:

(Photo: Warner Bros. Animation)

Returning voice cast includes Joel McHale as Johnny Cage, Jennifer Carpenter as Sonya Blade, Jordan Rodrigues as Liu Kang, Patrick Seitz as Scorpion and Hanzo Hasashi, Artt Butler as Shang Tsung and Cyrax, Robin Atkin Downes as Shinnok and Reiko, Dave B. Mitchell as Raiden, Kintaro, and Sektor, Ike Amadi as Jax Briggs and One Being, Greg Griffin as Kitana, Satoshi Hasashi, and Mileena, and Fred Tatasciore as Shao Kahn. New to the voice cast this time around are Matthew Mercer as Stryker and Smoke, Bayardo De Murguia as Sub-Zero and Kuai Liang, Matt Yang King as Kung Lao, Paul Nakauchi as Lin Kuei Grandmaster, Emily O'Brien as Jade, and Debra Wilson as D'Vorah.

As noted above, Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms, which is a sequel to the 2020 animated film Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge, is set to release on Digital, Blu-ray, and 4K Ultra HD Combo Pack on August 31st. It is directed by Ethan Spaulding from a script by Jeremy Adams. Mortal Kombat co-creator Ed Boon is listed as Creative Consultant. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the Mortal Kombat franchise right here.

What do you think about what we know about Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms so far? Are you excited to check it out when it releases at the end of August? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!