Mortal Kombat Legends Sequel Announced

✖

A sequel to Mortal Kombat Legends -- dubbed Mortal Kombat Legends: Battle of the Realms -- has been announced. Details on the sequel are currently a bit scarce, but we know Joel McHale is returning as Johnny Cage, and Jennifer Carpenter is returning as Sonya Blade. In addition to this, the following actors are returning as the following characters: Jordan Rodrigues as Liu Kang, Patrick Seitz as Scorpion & Hanzo Hasash, Dave B. Mitchell as Raiden, Kintaro, and Sektor, Grey Griffin as Kitana, Satoshi Hasashi & Mileena, Fred Tatasciore as Shao Kahn, Ike Amadi as Jax Briggs & One Being, Artt Butler as Shang Tsung & Cyrax, and Robin Atkin Downes as Shinnok & Reiko

Meanwhile, in addition to returning talent, the sequel is also adding talent in the form of Matthew Mercer, who will play Stryker and Smoke. Joining Mecer is Bayardo De Murguia as Sub-Zero and Kuai Liang, Emily O’Brien as Jade, Debra Wilson as D’Vorah, Matt Yang King as Kung Lao, and Paul Nakauchi as Lin Kuei Grandmaster.

Beyond the acting talent, we know Ethan Spaulding will direct the movie. Spaulding was the director of the first movie. Joining Spaulding is Jeremy Adams (screenwriter), Rick Morales and Jim Krieg (producers), and Sam Register (executive producer).

Like the first movie, Ed Boon is on the project as a creative consultant. Boon is the co-creator of Mortal Kombat. The series' other creator, John Tobias, is not involved.

For those that don't know: Mortal Kombat Legends -- or Mortal Kombat Legends: Scorpion's Revenge as it's fully known as -- is an animated movie that debuted last year. Upon release, it landed an impressive Rotten Tomatoes score of 90, though its audience score is a bit lower at 86.

Right now, there's no word of when the movie will begin filming, which also means we have no clue when we will see the sequel or when it will release.

For more coverage on all things Mortal Kombat and all things gaming -- including the latest on various video game movies -- click here.

As always, feel free to leave a comment or two letting us know what you think or, alternatively, hit me up on Twitter @Tyler_Fischer_ and let me know over there. What do you want to see from a sequel to Mortal Kombat Legends?

H/T, THR.