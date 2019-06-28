Mortal Kombat Movie Casting Details Revealed

The upcoming Mortal Kombat movie from Warner Bros. is now casting in Australia, where it’s filming. And according to the movie’s casting listing, it’s looking for not only models and actors, but martial art specialists, wrestlers, stunties, combat fighters, cage fighters, boxers, body builders, weightlifters, strongmen and strong ladies, and anyone who is in extremely good shape and thus would “fit into the Mortal Kombat world.”

The castings are not for extras, and producers want both males and females and nobody younger than 25. Unfortunately, the listing doesn’t reveal any more salient details other than how to apply and that extras applications will open on July 19.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As you will know, we don’t know a great deal about the new Mortal Kombat movie, which will release on March 5, 2021 with James Wan on as producer and Simon McQuoid as director. This will be McQuoid’s first directing credit. Meanwhile, Wan has producer and directing credits all over. He most notably directed the first Saw, Dead Silence, Insidious, The Conjuring, and Furious 7. Meanwhile, Greg Russo, is acting as the movie’s screenwriter. Russo is also penning the upcoming Resident Evil movie.

For those that don’t know: the upcoming reboot is poised to be the third live-action Mortal Kombat movie. The first dropped all the way back 1995, while the second, Mortal Kombat: Annihilation, arrived on the scene two years later in 1997. And now the third is going to arrive 24 years later. As you will know, the first Mortal Kombat movie is considered one of the best video game movies of all-time, and one of the only good ones. In other words, there’s some expectations for this new one, unlike many video game movies.

To accompany the upcoming reboot, Warner Bros. has also greenlit an animated Mortal Kombat, which at the moment of publishing has neither a release date or any details.

Hopefully now that casting has begun we will soon learn more about who New Line Cinema plans to cast in the series’ more iconic roles. Given the physical demands of the Mortal Kombat series, it will be interesting to see who is pulled. Surely we will get some stars, but there may be plenty of unknown faces thrown into the mix as well.