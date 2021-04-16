New Mortal Kombat Movie Clip Shows Scorpion Fighting the Lin Kuei

✖

A new clip that has been released from the upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot movie shows Scorpion before he was Scorpion fighting off a whole bunch of Lin Kuei assassins. The Lin Kuei, if you are not familiar, is the clan to which Sub-Zero historically belongs alongside a number of other ninja characters from the franchise. ComicBook.com actually had the opportunity to see a 13-minute extended scene from the opening of the movie -- which the clip is pulled from -- and it is a brutal, fascinating way for the movie to set the stage.

Warning: there be spoilers for the opening of the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie below.

In the opening, we meet Hanzo Hasashi (Scorpion) and his family hundreds of years before the present day. All seems to be well as Scorpion seems to be helping out around the compound while his wife gardens. That is until the Lin Kuei and Sub-Zero show up. The clip, which you can check out above, is from the fight with the various Lin Kuei assassins after Scorpion discovers the destruction wrought by Sub-Zero on his family. Ultimately, the two iconic fighters meet and fight at the end before things end poorly for Scorpion.

Here is the official synopsis for the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie, in case you missed it:

"MMA fighter Cole Young, accustomed to taking a beating for money, is unaware of his heritage—or why Outworld’s Emperor Shang Tsung has sent his best warrior, Sub-Zero, an otherworldly Cryomancer, to hunt Cole down. Fearing for his family’s safety, Cole goes in search of Sonya Blade at the direction of Jax, a Special Forces Major who bears the same strange dragon marking Cole was born with. Soon, he finds himself at the temple of Lord Raiden, an Elder God and the protector of Earthrealm, who grants sanctuary to those who bear the mark. Here, Cole trains with experienced warriors Liu Kang, Kung Lao and rogue mercenary Kano, as he prepares to stand with Earth’s greatest champions against the enemies of Outworld in a high stakes battle for the universe. But will Cole be pushed hard enough to unlock his arcana—the immense power from within his soul—in time to save not only his family, but to stop Outworld once and for all?"

The Mortal Kombat reboot film is currently scheduled to release on April 16th on both HBO Max and in theaters. The cast includes Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, and Lewis Tan as new character Cole Young. It wrapped filming in late 2019. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the film right here.

