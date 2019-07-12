Mortal Kombat Movie Will Be R-Rated And Feature Fatalities

Greg Russo, the screenwriter of the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie, has confirmed the new film will come packing a R rating and feature fatalities. Russo mentions this will be the first time fatalities will be on the big screen, but it’s a bit unclear what he exactly means by this. Previous Mortal Kombat movies did more or less feature fatalities, so presumably Russo means more gory fatalities that are more in line with the fatalities you see in the games.

“Since it’s already been stated by other members of the team, I’m gonna put this one to bed,” writes Russo over on Twitter. “MK WILL be R-Rated and for the first time EVER, FATALITIES will FINALLY be on the big screen (and no I’m not gonna say which ones) You’ll just have to wait for the movie & see!!!”

For those that don’t know: the new Mortal Kombat movie was announced back in 2011, and is poised to hit theaters on March 5, 2021. The film is being filmed in South Australia, and will be the largest production ever shot in the area. The movie is currently in pre-production, and recently revealed the casting for Sub-Zero. As for the team behind the movie, first-time filmmaker Simon McQuoid has been tapped, while the well-known James Wan is acting as a producer. And as mentioned above, Russo is penning the script alongside the script of the upcoming Resident Evil movie.

As you would expect, news of the R rating and fatalities has fans of the fighting game series quite excited.

Better get a subzero head/spine rip lol. I honestly cant wait!!!! — Romeo (@R_U_StillDown) July 12, 2019

Very happy to hear. Hope you all go out there and make a kickass movie. If it can (hopefully) end up being a weird, fun blend of the The Raid, John Wick, and the first Mortal Kombat movie, I’ll be satisfied as a game and movie fan. — Rob Pigott (@DoctorPigott) July 12, 2019

YEESSSS!!! Thank you for this, if it’s possible, X-Ray attacks and Brutalities should be there too. — Marvel Sutantio (@copydawg) July 12, 2019