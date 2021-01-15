Mortal Kombat Movie Producer Clarifies Recent Teaser

✖

Yesterday, Mortal Kombat movie producer Todd Garner promised fans news about the movie today, but the day is almost over and that news never came, and that's because it's not coming. Taking to Twitter, Garner has revealed that the news is "apparently" not dropping today like he thought it was. That said, according to the producer, who apologized for the misinformation, the wait will be worth it.

Unfortunately, Garner doesn't disclose a new date for this news, but it sounds like it's going to happen soon, though Garner doesn't outright confirm this. Meanwhile, it remains completely unclear what the news could be. The current speculation is that it could be the movie's first-ever trailer, while others have suggested it will be a new release date or something even less exciting like the movie's first poster or another casting announcement.

"So about that Mortal Kombat news," said Garner via his personal Twitter account, "it’s apparently not dropping today…and therefore I cannot share it with you just yet. I’m so sorry!!! BRUTALITY! Believe me, I am just as eager as you are. It’ll all be worth it. Stay strong!"

So about that MK news...it’s apparently NOT dropping today…and therefore I cannot share it with you just yet. I’m so sorry!!! BRUTALITY! Believe me, I am just as eager as you are. It’ll all be worth it. Stay strong! pic.twitter.com/xjyFllYm6J — Todd Garner (@Todd_Garner) December 9, 2020

The Mortal Kombat reboot was originally scheduled to premiere in theaters on January 15, 2021. However, this date was established before COVID-19. Recently, Warner Bros. delayed the movie, which is now simply slated for release sometime in "2021" and will be available to watch via HBO Max the day it drops, as well as in movie theaters.

For more coverage on the movie and all things Mortal Kombat -- including all of the latest news, rumors, and leaks pertaining to MK11 -- click here or check out the relevant links listed below: