Mortal Kombat 11 Update Adds MK4 Surprise

A recent Mortal Kombat 11 Ultimate update on PS4, Xbox One, PS5, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, PC, and Google Stadia has added an MK4 surprise. As you may have noticed, NetherRealm Studios recently added an assortment of new brutalities for a variety of characters in the game, including Shao Khan. And if you played the aforementioned MK4 when it released in 1997, one of these fatalities will look quite familiar, and that's because it's pulled straight from the game. More specifically, if Shao Khan's new brutality looks familiar, it's because it was Reiko's fatality in MK4.

The brutality features Khan kick his big ol' meaty leg right through the midsection of his opponent, sending their torso flying into pieces. By modern fatality standards, it's pretty simple and boring, but back in 1997, it was awesome.

This isn't the only classic MK fatality in the game that has been repurposed as brutality, but it's garnered more attention than the others due to the Reiko connection, and due to the long-running theories that Shao Khan is actually Reiko.

As for Reiko, this more or less confirms the character will not be showing up as a future DLC character, not that anyone expected him to. While the character has made many cameos in recent installments, we haven't seen Reiko proper since Mortal Kombat: Armageddon, and there's a good chance we won't see him for a while longer. While the character holds a special place in the hearts of some older MK fans, he's far from an in-demand character, unlike many characters that still haven't found their way into MK11, like Reptile and Smoke.

