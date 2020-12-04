Mortal Kombat 11 DLC Rumor Reportedly Reveals Deathstroke and 3 Other New Characters

✖

A new Mortal Kombat 11 DLC rumor has reportedly revealed not one, not two, not three, but four new DLC characters coming to the PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, PC, and Google Stadia game in Kombat Pack 3, which hasn't been announced by either NetherRealm Studios or WB Games, but is believed to be in the works and coming sometime in 2021. That said, while neither aforementioned party has said a word about a KP3, a new rumor claims it's not only in the works, but will include four DLC characters, more movie skins, a new tower, and a new area.

As for the rumor itself, it comes the way of an anonymous Reddit user, which typically should be ignored, but this same user is the leaker that leaked Aftermath before it was revealed. According to the leaker, Kombat Pack 3 is real and will include Smoke, Havik, Sareena, and Deathstroke. In other words, three MK characters and one guest character. For those that don't know: Deathstroke is a DC Comics supervillain, typically depicted as the arch-enemy of the Teen Titans.

The rumor continues by alleging The Living Forest is being added as the new arena, alongside movie skins that will include an Annihilation skin for Sindel. Lastly, the rumor mentions a new tower.

For now, take all this with a grain of salt. While the leaker in question did notably leak Aftermath, they also had faulty information when it came to the recent movie skins. In other words, remember, nothing here is official, and even if it's accurate, it's also subject to change.

At the moment of publishing, neither WB Games nor NRS have commented on this latest MK11 rumor and it's unlikely either will, as not only do both maintain a pretty strict "no comment" policy when it comes to rumors and leaks but neither have commented on the boatload of previous MK11 rumors and leaks.

