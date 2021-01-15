Mortal Kombat Star Lewis Tan Comments on New Release Plans

In case you somehow missed it, WarnerMedia announced last week that the full 2021 slate of Warner Bros. Pictures movies would appear on HBO Max at the same time as they appeared in theaters, and that includes the upcoming Mortal Kombat movie reboot. Following the announcement, actor Lewis Tan, who has an unnannounced role in the movie, responded to the news on social media with the film's new logo and an extremely brief statement.

"Game changer 2021," Tan shared. You can check out his tweet below:

“We’re living in unprecedented times which call for creative solutions, including this new initiative for the Warner Bros. Pictures Group," said Ann Sarnoff, Chair and CEO, WarnerMedia Studios and Networks Group, as part of the original announcement. "No one wants films back on the big screen more than we do. We know new content is the lifeblood of theatrical exhibition, but we have to balance this with the reality that most theaters in the U.S. will likely operate at reduced capacity throughout 2021. With this unique one-year plan, we can support our partners in exhibition with a steady pipeline of world-class films, while also giving moviegoers who may not have access to theaters or aren’t quite ready to go back to the movies the chance to see our amazing 2021 films. We see it as a win-win for film lovers and exhibitors, and we’re extremely grateful to our filmmaking partners for working with us on this innovative response to these circumstances."

The Mortal Kombat reboot film is currently scheduled to release on January 15th on both HBO Max and in theaters. The cast includes Ludi Lin as Liu Kang, Mehcad Brooks as Jax, Jessica McNamee as Sonya Blade, Hiroyuki Sanada as Scorpion, Josh Lawson as Kano, Tadanobu Asano as Raiden, Joe Taslim as Sub-Zero, Chin Han as Shang Tsung, Sisi Stringer as Mileena, and Lewis Tan in an unnamed role, which some speculate to be Johnny Cage. It wrapped filming late last year. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the film right here.

What do you think about Mortal Kombat coming to streaming at the same time as theaters? Are you looking forward to the release? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!