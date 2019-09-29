Mortal Kombat Reboot’s Kano, Sonya Blade, and More Share Training Videos

Actors on the upcoming Mortal Kombat reboot have been taking to social media to share glimpses into their extensive training for the action movie. More specifically, Josh Lawson (Kano), Jessica McNamee (Sonya Blade), and Lewis Tan (undisclosed role) have recently shared brief videos of their training over on Instagram. As you will know, actors are constantly training for different roles, and sometimes this includes physical training. And given how action-heavy and martial arts-centric Mortal Kombat is, means each actor and actress is likely following an intensive training regime to make sure they can sell their roles to viewers.

Kano (Josh Lawson)

View this post on Instagram It was day 1 so I went easy on him. #mortalkombat A post shared by Josh Lawson (@thatjoshlawson) on Sep 22, 2019 at 10:51pm PDT

View this post on Instagram Nino vs Kano #mortalkombat A post shared by Josh Lawson (@thatjoshlawson) on Sep 26, 2019 at 9:18pm PDT

As you can see, Lawson is already looking the part of Kano. For those that don’t know: Kano is one of the few original characters that debuted in the very first arcade game. A member of the Black Dragon clan, he’s not as popular as some of the other classic fighters, but he’s one of the more memorable characters, with a thick Australian accent and an unforgettable cybernetic eye.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Sonya Blade (Jessica McNamee

I’ll be honest, I’m not sure what McNamee and her trainer are doing, but it looks mentally exacting. As Sonya Blade, McNamee likely has one of the bigger roles in the movie. After all, she’s one of the most iconic female fighters in the series who, like Kano, debuted in the original game. And as an ex-Special Forces unit, she’s also one of the most badass Earthrealm fighters.

Undisclosed Role (Lewis Tan)

We still don’t know who Lewis Tan is playing in the reboot, but it’s probably Cole Turner, the new character the movie is introducing. Whatever the case, as you can see, Tan is more than ready, which isn’t very surprising considering he’s just coming off the first season of Wu Assassins.

Mortal Kombat is set to hit theaters on March 5, 2021. For more news, media, and information on the upcoming movie, click here.