Moss Trophy List Revealed, Platinum Included

The full list of trophies collectible in the PlayStation VR game Moss has been revealed with over 30 trophies to keep players busy, one of which is the coveted Platinum that’s earned by collecting all other trophies.

Moss is one of the more highly anticipated PSVR games that’s coming out due in part to its interesting controls where both the player and the game’s protagonist have a role in the game, but also due to the main character himself, Quill. Controlling the spunky rodent will be players’ key to getting all of the trophies listed below, including the Platinum that’s only earned by collecting everything else first.

Platinum

Together We’re Twofold Collect all other Moss Trophies.



Gold

What Remains of Power Collect all of the Relic Dust.

An Unlikely Hero Defeat the serpent Sarffog.

A Forged Maestro Destroy two or more Screecher enemies with a controlled Ticker.

Protector of the Realm Rescue Argus without a single death.

The Author’s Plan Collect all of the forgotten fragments.

A Promising Beginning Finish the first book of Moss.



Silver

Clever Shooting Destroy a Forged enemy with a controlled Scorcher.

A Sacred Oath Light the torches of the Knights of the Sun.

Thorn in Our Side Guide Quill to destroy multiple thorn patches.

Hedge Knight Use Quill’s sword to cut down a lot of grass.

Ghostface Crushah Use you power as a Reader to break many objects.

Dust Collector II Collect a large amount of Relic Dust.

Creative Cliffhanger Find a low-hanging path to the town pub.

Battle for Control Take control over many Forged enemies.



Bronze

The Ascent Climb to the castle bridge alongside Quill.

The Abandoned City Enter the Abandoned City alongside Quill.

Namelhook Mining Co. Enter the Namelhook Mining cave alongside Quill.

The Mire Temple Enter the Mire Temple alongside Quill.

The Impassable Mire Follow the Starthing and Quill into the impassable Mire.

The Clearing Enter the Clearing alongside Quill.

An Arcane Key Unlock the path to the Mire Temple’s altar room.

Tools of the Enemy Use a Screecher to unlock the path forward.

Idiurus Macrotis Destroy a Forged enemy with an aerial attack.

I’m not scared! Startle Quill from behind.

Nice work, friend! Give Quill a high five.

Don’t Pet the Animals Annoy Quill by delaying the adventure.

The First Trial Defeat the Screechers first encountered in the Mire.

Thank you. Use your power as a Reader to heal Quill for the first time.

A Fragment of Fate Discover your first forgotten fragment.

Dust Collector I Collect a small amount of Relic Dust.

Pub Smash! Break everything within the town pub that can be broken.



