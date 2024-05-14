Fallout Fans Get One Last Chance to Download Fallout 76 for Free

To celebrate Fallout releasing on Prime Video, Amazon is currently giving away a Fallout game for free so long as you're a Prime Gaming subscriber. Announced this month as part of April's free Prime Gaming games, Fallout 76 is free right now if you've got a Prime Gaming subscription. This online, multiplayer Fallout game was once a very contentious title in the series (and still might be, for some), but it's gotten update after update and several expansions via Expeditions since it released to bolster it into something players are a bit more fond of. But whether you were on the fence about getting it or just forgot, today is the last day that you'll be able to claim it on either Xbox or on PC before the Prime Gaming offer expires.

Other Fallout games have been made free via Prime Gaming in the past few weeks to lead up to the Prime Video release of Fallout, but the Fallout 76 giveaway is unique in the sense that it's not only on PC. That's the platform most games through which most games are distributed when it comes to Prime Gaming, but this Fallout 76 freebie actually consists of both an Xbox and a PC code.

For those unfamiliar with Fallout 76, it was released in 2018 by Bethesda Game Studios, the studio responsible for The Elder Scrolls and Fallout, as well as more recently Starfield. The most recent installment in the series, and a prequel to every game before it, Fallout 76 is not considered a mainline release, but it also isn't really a spin-off. Further, it is canon.

Once upon time, the game was considered one of the greatest flops of its generation. Hence why its Metacritic scores range from 49 to 53. Over time though, Bethesda has massively improved the product to the point it is more relevant than it was at launch. It is still lower in quality compared to previous games in the series, but it is much improved and attracted over 17 million players to date.

"Bethesda Game Studios, the award-winning creators of Skyrim and Fallout 4, welcome you to Fallout 76," reads an official blurb about the game. "Twenty-five years after the bombs fell, you and your fellow Vault Dwellers-chosen from the nation's best and brightest – emerge into post-nuclear America on Reclamation Day, 2102. Play solo or join together as you explore, quest, build, and triumph against the wasteland's greatest threats. Explore a vast wasteland, devastated by nuclear war, in this open-world multiplayer addition to the Fallout story. Experience the largest, most dynamic world ever created in the legendary Fallout universe."

If you don't have an Amazon Prime subscription, you can nab the game via Xbox Game Pass. If you don't have Amazon Prime or Xbox Game Pass, then you will need to fork over upwards of the game's full asking price, which is $39.99.

