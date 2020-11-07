Mr Beast Reveals Why He's a Big Fan of PewDiePie

✖

Mr. Beast revealed why he respects PewDiePie during a recent interview. 100 Thieves sat down with the YouTube star to discuss a bunch of his secrets on the platform. PewDiePie is one of those figures you really can’t have a conversation about YouTube without mentioning. He was one of the first breakout mainstream stars from the days when the platform really began to breakout. Now, though, after a lot of controversies and questionable humor in the view of most pundits, that legacy is a complicated one. Most users of the service have an opinion about PewDiePie and the site has been around long enough that the creators do now too. He’s grown to be regarded like Logan or Jake Paul in that his name immediately brings to mind controversy. Beast was very clear in his support.

“I appreciate how humble he is. Literally. I’m not gonna say names, but I think you can think of quite a few YouTubers, if they were in his position, that would just be arrogant and just be a giant p**ck,” he laughed.

When there were some shenanigans on Mr. Beast’s charity streams earlier this year, a lot of people blamed Ninja for a situation that involved Tfue and Beast’s stream. His wife, Jessica Blevins came to clear the air.

Blevins wrote, “Yeah, @TTfue leaking was a mistake, but it wouldn't have happened if he listened like everyone else that was told NOT to stream this event and direct all of their viewers to the main Youtube stream to RAISE MONEY for charity. Now it's hacked and being restarted. Somehow everyone was trying to blame this on @Ninja (per usual) which is why I'm saying something.”

Tfue was in the wrong in this instance as he did break the directive and stream it to his own fans. Beast’s efforts since before the coronavirus pandemic have been to raise as much for charity as possible. That’s been positive in a year with a lot of challenges for so many people. Multiple streamers stepped up to try and help however they could. Despite the pandemic still being with us, Mr. Beast has continued to try and do things to help random strangers.

