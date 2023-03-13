Magic: The Gathering Reveals First Lord of the Rings Set Spoilers

By Jamie Lovett

Wizards of the Coast has revealed the first spoilers for Magic: The Gathering's upcoming Universes Beyond set based on the fantasy world of J.R.R. Tolkien, The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth. The first two Magic: The Gathering cards from the Lord of the Rings set to be revealed to the public are a card representing the iconic One Ring and another turning Gandalf the Grey into a Legendary Magic: The Gathering creature. Wizards of the Coast also revealed Magic: The Gathering basic land cards featuring regions of the map of Middle-earth as artwork. The Shire becomes a Plains card, Mordor a Swamp, the White Mountains a Mountain (that produces red mana, which is a little confusing), Mirkwood a Forest, and the Belegaer Seas an Island (yes, Numenor would have made more sense, but it sank a while ago). You can take a look at these cards below.

Magic: The Gathering's The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth set will release in two waves. The release date is in June and the second is closer to the holidays, in November. Pre-orders are already live on Amazon. The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth set will be legal in the modern format and sold in Draft, Set, Collector, and Jumpstart Boosters. It'll also have four Commander decks, a Starter Kit, a Bundle, a Gift Bundle, Scene Boxes, and Secret Lair drops.

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth is also headed to Magic: The Gathering Arena in full. The entire set will be legal in Alchemy and Historic formats with a preorder, Mastery Pass, and cosmetics. Here are the key dates leading to the set's releases:

  • First Look: March 14
  • Debut: May 30
  • Prerelease: June 16
  • MTG Arena Release: June 20
  • Tabletop Release: June 23
  • Holiday Release (more details to come): November 3

Keep reading to see the first cards Wizards of the Coast has spoiled from The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth. Look for the set in stores in June.

The One Ring

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)
Gandalf the Grey

Plains

Island

Swamp

Mountain

Forest

