Magic: The Gathering Lord of the Rings Reveals New Card Spoilers and Details

Magic: The Gathering offered the first look at cards from its The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth set by previewing Gandalf and The One Ring cards yesterday, and now it's offering more spoilers and details about the set. The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth is a Magic: The Gathering Universes Beyond set based on the works of J.R.R. Tolkien, featuring characters and moments from The Lord of the Rings trilogy transformed into Magic: The Gathering cards. The newly revealed card includes locations like the Shire and Mount Doom, and characters like the ever-popular and enigmatic Tom Bombadil.

In a similar fashion to how The Brothers' War set recreated Magic: The Gathering's history, The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth will include multiple versions of The Lord of the Rings' iconic characters that it may show how the characters grow and change throughout Tolkien's epic fantasy story. The set is legal in Modern and Commander and other Eternal Magic: The Gathering formats and can be played in Draft and Sealed Deck formats. Wizards of the Coast describes The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth as "a love letter to the tale that touched generations" that "immerses you in Middle-earth itself."

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

Magic: The Gathering's The Lord of the Ring Set's One Ring and Rings of Power cards

To bring to life the magic rings that Sauron gifted to men, dwarves, and elves, and the one ring to bind them, as told in the famous "Ring Song," Magic: The Gathering's The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth set will include a single, especially precious Magic: The Gathering Card. Serialized as the first and only one-of-one Magic: The Gathering Card, this version of The One Ring is a traditional foil card printed in the Black Speech of Sauron using Tengwar letterforms. The singular card variant can only be found in a single English-language The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Collector Booster.

As for the other rings, The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Collector Boosters in all languages will include versions of Sol Ring reskinned to become the Rings of Power. These cards use Quenya, the language of the High Elves, in Tengwar letterforms. There are a limited number of double rainbow foil and non-foil versions of these cards numbered to coincide with how many were gifted. Double rainbow foil versions are serialized with different total counts:

300 Serialized double rainbow foil Sol Ring (Elven)

700 Serialized double rainbow foil Sol Ring (Dwarven)

900 Serialized double rainbow foil Sol Ring (Human)

3,000 Non-foil Sol Ring (Elven)

7,000 Non-foil Sol Ring (Dwarven)

9,000 Non-foil Sol Ring (Human)

The One Ring one-of-one promotional card can only be found in an English-language Collector Booster. However, the Rings of Power–themed Sol Rings can be found in all languages of Collector Boosters.

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

Magic: The Gathering The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Important dates and products

MagicCon: Minneapolis: May 5-7

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth Debut and Previews Begin: May 30

Card Previews: May 30-June 9

Commander Previews and Decklists: June 8

Complete Card Image Galleries: June 9

In-Store Prerelease Events: June 16-22

MTG Arena Digital Release: June 20

Global Tabletop Release: June 23

Launch Party Events: June 23-25

Bundle: Gift Edition Release: July 7

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth In-Store Celebration Events: July 7-9

Commander Parties: July 21-23

MagicCon: Barcelona featuring The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth: July 28-30

Store Championships: August 5-13

Holiday Release: November 3

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth has a dual release date. In June and July, Magic: The Gathering will release the following The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth products:

Starter Kit

Jumpstart Boosters

Prerelease Pack

Set Boosters

Draft Boosters

Collector Boosters

Commander Decks

Bundle

Bundle: Gift Edition

Magic: The Gathering The Lord of the Rings Secret Lair and Magic: The Gathering Arena

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth is also set to have a Secret Lair later this year. Wizards of the Coast promises details are coming soon.

The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth comes to MTG Arena on June 20th. The Lord of the Rings: Tales of Middle-earth will be legal in both the Alchemy and Historic Magic: The Gathering Arena formats.