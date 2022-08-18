Doctor Who Is Coming to Magic: The Gathering

The Doctor is coming to Magic: The Gathering. During today's Wizards Presents stream, Wizards of the Coast confirmed that it is working on an upcoming Magic: The Gathering Universes Beyond collaboration with the BBC to create Doctor Who Magic: The Gathering cards. The set will consist of four Commander decks as well as special collector boosters featuring every iteration of the Doctor, including Ncuti Gatwa's soon-to-debut Fourteenth Doctor as Wizards and the BBC are collaborating to make the set as timely as possible with Doctor Who's upcoming 60th anniversary season. What that means could not be divulged as the 60th anniversary season won't debut until 2023, the same year as the Doctor Who Magic cards.

The Doctor Who card set is one of several Universes Beyond projects that Wizards of the Coast is working on for Magic: The Gathering. After releasing cards based on The Walking Dead and Godzilla, Wizards will next release a full, Modern-legal Lord of the Rings set called Tales of Middle-earth, followed by a Warhammer 40,000 collection similar in scope to the Doctor Who set.

(Photo: Wizards of the Coast)

Big things are ahead for Doctor Who. In addition to Gatwa debuting as the Fourteenth Doctor, David Tennant and Catherine state are returning to the series, along with showrunner Russell T. Davies. They're joined by Neil Patrick Harris as a mystery villain, though some fans think they've figured out his identity, and the new character Rose, played by Heartstopper breakout Yasmin Finney.

"A mysteriously forgotten excursion for the TARDIS in between 'Planet of the Ood' and 'Sontaran Stratagem'?" Davies said. "Or maybe a multiverse thing, they're all the rage these days. Maybe this is the Doctor and Donna from Universe 557, all set to collide with our own. Then again, maybe, just maybe, this return is so impossible that it's actually an intricate illusion created by an old enemy of the Doctor's. Or maybe an old enemy of Donna's. Nerys! Of course, I wouldn't give that away in the pages of DWM, would I? But then again. This magazine is the first place I ever revealed the name of Billie Piper's Rose (in issue 340). So read carefully. There are truths in here."

Davies was similarly cryptic when first announcing Tennant and Tate's returns. "Maybe this is a missing story. Or a parallel world. Or a dream, or a trick, or a flashback," he said. "The only thing I can confirm is that it's going to be spectacular, as two of our greatest stars reunite for the battle of a lifetime."

Gatwa begins filming his first season of Doctor Who in November. In October, fans will bid farewell to Whittaker's Thirteenth Doctor and current series showrunner Chris Chibnall in the Doctor Who BBC Centenary Special. The episode brings back two classic Doctor Who companions. You can get caught up on Doctor Who with our streaming binge guide to the series.