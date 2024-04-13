MultiVersus Gameplay Teases New Maps, Skins

Ahead of the MultiVersus relaunch, Player First Games has started showing off more and more combat and features players can expect from the game when it relaunches next month. One of those latest previews was shared on TikTok with nothing specific called out for people to pay attention to, but players were quick to spot several new additions to the game including a tease for another cartoon franchise that might soon be represented in the game's roster.

That video was shared on TikTok and can be seen below in case you're not following MultiVersus there but have seen some chatter about what's included in the preview. While speed of gameplay and other aspects of MultiVersus have been topics of conversation since this video and others were shared, the two things that people picked out from this video were the fact that there are some new cel-shaded appearances for characters as well as at least two stages that weren't in the beta previously.

The more obvious tease in the MultiVersus video is for the cel-shaded appearances of characters. Some fighters on the MultiVersus roster have it while others look normal which led people to believe this might be some sort of filter that can be turned off and on, but that's not the case here. Ajax, a community manager and game analyst working on MultiVersus, confirmed over on Twitter that "those are indeed skins," so you'll need to acquire these cel-shaded looks somehow in-game before you can actually use them.

Outside of the skins, the maps shown off in the Multiversus teaser were also something to pay attention to. The biggest one to look out for was around 14 seconds into the video when we see Velma running on a conveyer belt that's moving the opposite direction. Looking at the background and comparing that to some of the concept art that was shown off in the video wherein the devs announced the return of MultiVersus, it's evident that the stage Velma is on is from Dexter's Laboratory.

Does this mean that we'll be getting a Dexter's Laboratory character in MultiVersus as well? Nothing of the sort has been confirmed yet, but there's reason enough to believe that'll be the case. Pretty much every MultiVersus map right now comes from a series that has representation in the roster, too. so perhaps we'll see Dexter, Mandark or someone else added to the game in the future.

The same MultiVersus teaser shared this week also included new looks at some alternate night and day versions of maps like the Tree Fort and The Court, so we can expect those as well.

MultiVersus is scheduled to relaunch on May 28th.