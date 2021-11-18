Kevin Conroy, best known perhaps for voicing Batman/Bruce Wayne in the popular Batman: The Animated Series as well as several Arkham video games, is returning to once again voice the character in the upcoming free-to-play platform fighter MultiVersus. The news of Conroy’s return was revealed alongside the game’s full announcement. MultiVersus is set to release worldwide in 2022 the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC, and it pits characters like Adventure Time‘s Jake against Game of Thrones‘ Arya Stark.

Developer by Player First Games, MultiVersus essentially looks like a free-to-play version of a Super Smash Bros. title, but with Warner Bros. characters. The currently revealed roster includes Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, Shaggy from Scooby-Doo, Bugs Bunny, Arya Stark, Tom, Jerry, Jake the Dog, Finn the Human, Steven Universe, Garnet, and an original character called Reindog.

In addition to Conroy as Batman, the voice cast for the rest of the reveal roster was announced as well. It includes George Newbern as Superman, Abby Trott as Wonder Woman, Tara Strong as Harley Quinn, Matthew Lillard as Shaggy, Eric Bauza as Bugs Bunny as well as Tom and Jerry, Maisie Williams as Arya Stark, John DiMaggio as Jake the Dog, Jeremy Shada as Finn the Human, Daniel DiVenere as Steven Universe, Estelle as Garnet, and Andrew Frankel as Reindog. In general, it’s a large list of folks commonly associated with those roles, though it is interesting to see DiVenere as Steven rather than the original voice actor, Zach Callison.

“MultiVersus is a dream project for our team at Player First Games, and we’re excited to officially reveal the game,” said Tony Huynh, Co-Founder and Game Director at Player First Games, as part of the announcement. “We’ve built MultiVersus from the ground up to be a cooperative, social game that embraces teamwork and strategy. We’re also focused on providing first class online gameplay through dedicated server-based rollback netcode so that friends and rivals can enjoy a seamless competitive experience as they duke it out with our diverse roster of characters.”

As noted above, MultiVersus is set to release, free to play, for the PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC at some point in 2022. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the new platform fighter video game right here.

