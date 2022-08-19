MultiVersus May Have Scrapped Lord of the Rings Content

MultiVersus may have scrapped content related to Lord of the Rings if some recent leaks are to be believed. MultiVersus is one of the biggest fighting games in recent memory and that's largely because of the wide array of characters in the game. Although Super Smash Bros. brings together some of the best characters in gaming, MultiVersus brings together the best characters in the entire entertainment industry. The game leverages the massive roster of Warner Brothers IP and has characters like Batman, Superman, Shaggy, and more all duke it out until there is only one person or team standing at the end of a match. The roster is still growing with characters like Black Adam coming soon, but it seems like some characters may have been cut.

Dataminers and leakers in the MultiVersus community have begun noticing that any mentions of Lord of the Rings content has continued to get stripped from the game's files. Some suspected that this could mean the content is just shelved for the time being, but now there's speculation that it has been removed entirely. Earlier this week, Embracer Group made the surprise announcement that it was acquiring the IP rights to The Lord of the Rings and The Hobbit. This was a rather sudden move and also pretty historic, given The Saul Zaentz Company has held the rights to these franchises since 1976. New Line Cinema, a company owned by Warner Bros., was one of the production companies on Peter Jackson's Lord of the Rings films and WB went on to publish a number of games based on the property.

This is quite the bad news, but LOTR stuff for Multiversus *MIGHT* have been cut



i haven't found the eye of sauron trophy, it seems like they replaced barra-dur from the background of trophy's edge and completely removed the mordor and hobbiton tracks from the files — Susie – Multiversus Leaks (@multiversusie) August 15, 2022

It's possible that this new acquisition could create problems for Warner Brothers' hold on the Lord of the Rings IP. Of course, maybe the two parties will come to a new agreement in the future. As of right now, there's no telling if Lord of the Rings content will come to MultiVersus, but the timing is certainly interesting.

Do you want to see Lord of the Rings content in MultiVersus? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.