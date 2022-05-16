MultiVersus Cinematic Trailer Released, New Fighters Revealed

✖

Warner Bros. Games has revealed an official cinematic trailer for the upcoming free-to-play video game MultiVersus. The trailer has been released ahead of the previously announced Closed Alpha this week and shows off a number of different characters from across WB properties like Looney Tunes, Steven Universe, and DC Comics coming together to duke it out. The new trailer also reveals several new characters who will make an appearance in the new video game.

More specifically, the new MultiVersus cinematic trailer includes the introduction of Looney Tunes' Tasmanian Devil or Taz for short, The Iron Giant's, well, The Iron Giant, and Scooby-Doo's Velma as playable fighters. Beyond the three new fighters, the MultiVersus roster has already been confirmed to include an original character named Reindog, Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, Shaggy, Bugs Bunny, Arya Stark, Tom, Jerry, Jake the Dog, Finn the Human, Steven Universe, and Garnet. Warner Bros. Games has also indicated that this is only the beginning and that even more fighters will be added to MultiVersus.

You can check out the new MultiVersus trailer for yourself embedded below:

What in the MultiVerse is going on here?! Mark your calendars MVPs, Open Beta is coming up this July! #MultiVersus pic.twitter.com/xeUQCTAh4W — MultiVersus (@multiversus) May 16, 2022

As noted above, MultiVersus is set to begin a Closed Alpha this week starting May 19th and running through May 27th. The Closed Alpha will include 15 playable characters -- including Velma and Taz -- as well as seven maps and several modes. The maps in the Closed Alpha include the Batcave, Adventure Time's Tree Fort, and Scooby-Doo's Scooby's Haunted Mansion. Modes available in the Closed Alpha include the 2-on-2 team-based co-op mode, 1-on-1 matches, 4-player free-for-all, and a practice mode.

More broadly, MultiVersus is a free-to-play platform brawler with a focus on 2-on-2 team fights that is set to release in Open Beta in July 2022 on PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and PC. Notably, the title will launch with full cross-play support as well as server-based rollback netcode. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the upcoming video game right here.

What do you think about the new MultiVersus cinematic trailer? Are you excited to see Taz, Iron Giant, and Velma join the fray?