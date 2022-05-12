MultiVersus Closed Alpha Announced

✖

MultiVersus will soon be in the hands of the public with a closed alpha scheduled to take place on May 19th, Player First Games and Warner Bros. announced this week. It'll run from then until May 27th with players able to test out different characters spanning franchises from Batman to Looney Toons to Game of Thrones. This test will be invite-only, the creators announced, but unlike some of these other tests where it's only limited to the PC platform at first, the closed alpha will be available on the PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5, Xbox One and Xbox Series X|S, and the PC platforms.

Though this announcement puts the closed alpha just a week away now, you don't have to wait that long to see more of the game. Some gameplay leaked online not long ago to show off some of the fights from earlier, private tests, but the real deal is here now featuring Player First Games principal developer Daniel Kraft and CEO/Co-founder Tony Huynh playing against fighting game pros Nakat and VoiD. You can check out that gameplay below featuring Superman, Wonder Woman, Tom & Jerry, and Shaggy from Scooby-Doo.

Once you're primed for the closed alpha after seeing the gameplay, you can read up on the details over on the game's site in an FAQ outlining everything you can expect from this public test. It's invite-only and requires a signup on the site to possibly be admitted, but if you know someone else who gets in, you can also join via their referral link.

"Registration for the Closed Alpha is currently open at MultiVersus.com," the FAQ said. "Please note, registration does not guarantee entry as space is limited. Players can also gain access to the Closed Alpha by receiving a referral link from a user who has redeemed their Closed Alpha code."

As for the characters that'll be playable in the closed alpha, the FAQ outlined that, too. Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Harley Quinn, Shaggy, Bugs Bunny, Arya Stark, Jake the Dog, Finn the Human, Steven Universe, Garnet, and Tom & Jerry will all be playable alongside an original character, Reindog. Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Arya Stark, Steven Universe, and Garnet will all be playable from the start while others will be unlocked via gameplay progression. The closed alpha will feature a 2v2 mode like the one shown in the video above, 1v1 matches, 4-player free-for-all, and a training mode for players to practice their skills.