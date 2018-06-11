Mutant Football League Brutalizes Nintendo Switch Later This Year

It’s already, ahem, made a killing on Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC; but now Mutant Football League is ready to bring its arcade madness to Nintendo Switch.

The team at Digital Dreams Entertainment, alongside game producer Michael Mendheim (who previously worked on the Mutant League games for Sega Genesis), have confirmed that the brutalized version of football will make its way to Nintendo’s platform later this year.

The game has been an indie favorite amongst the sports community since its launch last year; and now fans can look forward to scoring and destroying the opposition (no, literally) with the Switch version in a few months. A price point wasn’t given yet, but it should be around $19.99, like the others.

Here’s the features rundown in case you missed this arcade romp:

“Mutants and monsters unleash maniacal carnage on the gridiron in THIS action packed, arcade-style football game. Mutant Football League delivers intense online multiplayer action, deep strategy and deadly humor.

Fantastical arenas full of ruthless fans and deadly traps set the stage for mayhem in every contest that allows players to win by highest score or by killing and eradicating their opponents – a feat made easier as teams use their unique “Dirty Tricks” such as “Bribe the Ref” to overturn a call or having a player become “Ginormous” to grow in size and pummel the puny combatants in their path. Whenever a game begins you’ll quickly discover the only predictable element is broken bones.

Mutant Football League is the bloody-fun, next-gen, successor to arcade-style American football games, taking inspiration from over-the-top sports games such as NFL Blitz and the Sega Genesis classic, Mutant League Football. Digital Dreams’ MFL game delivers deep strategic 7-on-7 gameplay, with bone-crunching, tooth-shattering, head splitting hits, and a roster of comical ghouls delivering tongue-through-cheek humor. Oh, and blood. Lots of blood.

Two player online or four player local MULTIPLAYER gives you the choice to clobber one another or team up and crush opposing miscreants.

Choose from 18 TEAMS made up of blood thirsty, wisecracking Skeletal Deadheads, Armored Bruiserbots, Criminal Aliens, Mutated Humans and Monstrous Orcs.

NBA Jam and NFL Blitz hall of fame commentator, Tim Kitzrow gives unforgettable, adult-oriented play-by play commentary for every game.

Use Dirty Tricks during game play to Bribe the Ref, throw Bombs, or equip Shotguns and Chainsaws to your players to inflict maximum carnage against the unsuspecting competition for real difference-making moments!

18 unique fields across the league offer landmines, booby traps, fire pits, toxic moats and buzz saws as fun but deadly obstacles.

Play as MFL All-Stars Wham Neutron, Bomb Shady, Ghoulio Bones, and more who dominate the league with their rising kill counts and ferocious abilities.

Multiple punishing play modes like EXHIBITION, PRACTICE, PLAYOFFS, or try to survive a FULL SEASON and reach the ultimate glory: THE MAYHEM BOWL!

Make the most of POST-PLAY MAYHEM by bludgeoning your opponents with brass knuckles, body slams, and rib-crushing kicks after the whistle blows

Exploding body parts, comically horrific deaths, and blood splatters fuel the MFL GORE FXvisual experience.”

We’ll be checking this out this week, so be sure to look for more info soon!

Can’t wait? Mutant Football League is also available for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.