My Hero One’s Justice Free DLC Character Izuku Midoriya Shoot Style Revealed

Bandai Namco – via the latest issue of Weekly Jump – have revealed that Izuka Midoriya Shoot Style will be joining the My Hero One’s Justice character roster as free DLC.

For those that don’t know: Shoot Style simply refers to an alternative style that Izuka has adopted in recent episodes of the My Hero Academia anime after Izuka severely injured his arms, and thus was suggested that he use his legs instead.

Details on the DLC character in the game are currently a bit scarce, but we do know he will have faster attacking abilities than any other character in the game, and deploy a set of moves that include kicks in rapid fashion and smashes.

Further, to accompany the character, additional, character-specific missions will be also be released. Though, again, further details are not divulged.

My Hero One’s Justice, which is already available in Japan, will launch in the west on October 26 via the Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. Below, you can read more about the game, courtesy of an official overview:

Whether you want to see the destruction of humanity or believe heroes should defend those in need, fight to prove your justice in My Hero One’s Justice. The popular Weekly Shonen Jump manga series comes to life, as players experience the abilities of fan favorite characters such as Izuku Midoriya, Katsuki Bakugo, Tomura Shigaraki, and many more in this arena brawler, where you’ll get to choose between hero and villain in your path to justice.

Utilize Quirks and call upon your side-kicks to activate powerful attacks where your environments are at your disposal in total field destruction. The battle doesn’t just confine you to the ground – take the fight upwards where buildings and walls become a part of the action.

PLUS ULTRA! – Based on the hit weekly Shonen Jump manga series

HEROES OR VILLAINS – Choose between fan favorite characters like Deku, All Might, Tomura, and many more in your path to justice

TOTAL DESTRUCTION – The environments are at your disposal as players can destroy their surroundings in fierce battles

JOIN FORCES – Choose up to 2 sidekicks to unleash powerful combos

UNLEASH SUPERPOWERS – Utilize each character’s Quirks to plant explosive attacks

Thanks, Gematsu.