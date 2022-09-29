Mythic Quest Season 3 Premiere Date Announced by Apple TV+

The comedy series Mythic Quest is officially back for Season 3 on Friday, November 11th, Apple TV+ announced today. The series from creators Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz follows the lives of video game developers as they try valiantly to make, promote, and fix video games with the horrors of life constantly getting in the way.

Mythic Quest will premiere with two episodes on November 11th on the streaming service. Following that, a single new episode will release weekly through January 6, 2023. In total, Mythic Quest Season 3 consists of 10 episodes. You can check out the announcement of the premiere date for Mythic Quest Season 3 as well as a new photo from it embedded below:

"In season three, as Ian and Poppy navigate the gaming world and their partnership at the newly formed GrimPop Studios, Dana is forced to play mediator to her bosses' incessant bickering," the press release announcing the premiere date of Season 3 reads in part. "Back at Mythic Quest, David settles into his new role as the boss where he truly finds himself in charge for the first time with Jo returning as his assistant – more loyal and militant than ever; and Carol attempts to figure out where she fits in after a new promotion. At Berkeley, Rachel struggles to balance her morals with capitalism, while a post-prison Brad tries to return to society as a reformed man."

As noted above, Mythic Quest is set to debut Season 3 on Apple TV+ on Friday, November 11th with two episodes. One new episode will follow weekly through January 6, 2023. The show is co-created and executive produced by Rob McElhenney, Charlie Day, and Megan Ganz. The series initially followed a video game developer as it works on the biggest multiplayer video game of all time, but has since splintered somewhat to be about video game development generally. It stars McElhenney as Ian Grimm, Charlotte Nicdao as Poppy Li, David Hornsby as David Brittlesbee, Danny Pudi as Brad Bakshi, Ashly Birch as Rachel, Imani Hakim as Dana, Jessie Ennis as Jo, and Naomi Ekperigin as Carol. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the show about a video game developer right here.

Are you excited to see Mythic Quest return for Season 3? Have you watched the previous two seasons? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop in order to talk about all things gaming and television!