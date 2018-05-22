Naughty Dog Begins Teasing The Last of Us Part II’s E3 Reveal

We've already had a pretty solid idea that we've been seeing Naughty Dog's The Last of Us Part II at the Electronic Entertainment Expo. Sony confirmed that the forthcoming sequel would be part of its press conference; and there's probably going to be some new gameplay revealed during that time.

But that didn't stop the developer from teasing what's on the way for its much-anticipated presentation. Neil Druckmann, who serves as director for The Last of Us and its sequel, recently took to Twitter to give us an idea of what to expect.

Granted, the screenshot he showed from the game actually came from its initial reveal in late 2016 featuring the mask of an outsider sitting perched in the midst of a forest. Regardless, we're excited to see what's going to be shown.

"T-minus 3 weeks. #E32018," Druckmann noted in the tweet, which you can see below.

The responses to the tweet have been nothing short of positive, starting with fellow staffer Scott Lowe providing a countdown meter:

The fans have responded as well following the tease, including famous names like YouTube streamer Jacksepticeye and Game Awards host Geoff Keighley:

Three weeks more...We can do it! pic.twitter.com/FIjHke6gEf — Ludens (@VenomLudens) May 21, 2018

Excitement has been building at a fever pitch for the sequel since its initial announcement. And Naughty Dog has responded in kind with bits and pieces of gameplay, leaving us wondering just how deep -- and dark -- the story will go in the follow-up. The good thing is we'll just be waiting a few more days to find out.

The Last of Us Part II doesn't currently have a release date but it's slated to come out for PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 4 Pro. Hopefully we'll hear more about when it's coming around E3 time!