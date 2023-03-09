NBA 2K23 Gets First Roster Update of March 2023, Full Ratings Revealed

2K Sports and developer Visual Concepts have today released the first roster update for NBA 2K23 in March 2023. At this point in time, the NBA season itself is in the final stretch before the playoffs. And while this means that 2K's ongoing support of NBA 2K23 is going to be reaching its end in the coming months, that hasn't prevented some of the league's biggest stars from getting drastically upgraded in this new patch.

As of this moment, the laster roster update for NBA 2K23 is now available to download on PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. Perhaps unsurprisingly, the biggest change that has been seen on this patch comes with Portland Trailblazers star Damian Lillard. Following his 71-point outburst recently, Lillard has seen his overall rating climb by two points to now sit at 95 overall. Kyrie Irving, Julius Randle, Donovon Mitchell, and Tyrese Haliburton are some of the other biggest names in the NBA that have also now been improved in NBA 2K23 with this update.

When it comes to the biggest losers on this patch, well, there aren't many of note. LeBron James has seen his own rating tumble just a bit from 98 to 97 with this update following the superstar's latest injury. Ja Morant, Bam Adebayo, Khris Middleton, Anthony Edwards, Pascal Siakam, and Jarrett Allen are some of the other most notable names in the league that have seen their ratings dip by a single point overall.

To see all of the latest changes across every team in the league with this new NBA 2K23 update, you can find the full list attached below.

Atlanta Hawks:

John Collins: 80 OVR (-2)

AJ Griffin: 76 OVR (-1)

Brooklyn Nets:

Mikal Bridges: 87 OVR (+2)

Nicolas Claxton: 84 OVR (-1)

Cameron Thomas: 78 OVR (-1)

Seth Curry: 77 OVR (-1)

Joe Harris: 76 OVR (-1)

Boston Celtics:

Robert Williams III: 84 OVR (-1)

Al Horford: 80 OVR (+1)

Grant Williams: 76 OVR (-1)

Blake Griffin: 75 OVR (-1)

Mike Muscala: 75 OVR (-1)

Payton Pritchard: 73 OVR (-1)

Charlotte Hornets:

Terry Rozier III: 81 OVR (-2)

Gordon Hayward: 80 OVR (+1)

Mark Williams: 78 OVR (+1)

Chicago Bulls:

Nikola Vucevic: 83 OVR (-2)

Andre Drummond: 78 OVR (-1)

Patrick Beverley: 76 OVR (+1)

Ayo Dosunmu: 74 OVR (-1)

Dalen Terry: 73 OVR (+2)

Cleveland Cavaliers:

Donovan Mitchell: 91 OVR (+1)

Jarrett Allen: 84 OVR (-1)

Caris LeVert: 76 OVR (-1)

Ricky Rubio: 75 OVR (-2)

Cedi Osman: 74 OVR (-1)

Dean Wade: 73 OVR (-1)

Dallas Mavericks:

Kyrie Irving: 91 OVR (+1)

Christian Wood: 82 OVR (-2)

Tim Hardaway Jr.: 78 OVR (+1)

Josh Green: 77 OVR (-1)

Justin Holiday: 73 OVR (+1)

Denver Nuggets:

Michael Porter Jr.: 83 OVR (+1)

Thomas Bryant: 77 OVR (-2)

Reggie Jackson: 75 OVR (-1)

Jeff Green: 75 OVR (+1)

Detroit Pistons:

Bojan Bogdanović: 82 OVR (-1)

Jaden Ivey: 81 OVR (+2)

Marvin Bagley III: 79 OVR (+1)

James Wiseman: 77 OVR (+2)

R.J. Hampton: 75 OVR (-1)

Isaiah Livers: 73 OVR (+1)

Golden State Warriors:

Donte DiVincenzo: 77 OVR (+1)

Jonathan Kuminga: 76 OVR (+1)

Ty Jerome: 75 OVR (-1)

Anthony Lamb: 73 OVR (-1)

Patrick Baldwin Jr.: 72 OVR (+2)

Houston Rockets:

Alperen Sengun: 83 OVR (-2)

Kevin Porter Jr.: 80 OVR (-1)

Tari Eason: 79 OVR (+1)

Jabari Smith Jr.: 76 OVR (-1)

Usman Garuba: 75 OVR (+1)

Daishen Nix: 70 OVR (+1)

Indiana Pacers:

Tyrese Haliburton: 89 OVR (+1)

Myles Turner: 85 OVR (+1)

Aaron Nesmith: 76 OVR (-1)

Jalen Smith: 76 OVR (+1)

Jordan Nwora: 75 OVR (+2)

Los Angeles Clippers:

Norman Powell: 79 OVR (-1)

Terance Mann: 78 OVR (+1)

Eric Gordon: 76 OVR (+1)

Marcus Morris Sr.: 75 OVR (-1)

Los Angeles Lakers:

LeBron James: 97 OVR (-1)

Mohamed Bamba: 77 OVR (-1)

Rui Hachimura: 76 OVR (-2)

Memphis Grizzlies:

Ja Morant: 93 OVR (-1)

Jaren Jackson Jr.: 86 OVR (-1)

Dillon Brooks: 78 OVR (-1)

Xavier Tillman: 77 OVR (+1)

Santi Aldama: 77 OVR (-1)

Miami Heat:

Jimmy Butler: 92 OVR (+1)

Bam Adebayo: 87 OVR (-1)

Caleb Martin: 76 OVR (+1)

Max Strus: 75 OVR (-1)

Cody Zeller: 74 OVR (+1)

Milwaukee Bucks:

Khris Middleton: 85 OVR (-1)

Brook Lopez: 84 OVR (+1)

Bobby Portis Jr.: 82 OVR (-1)

Pat Connaughton: 75 OVR (-2)

A.J. Green: 71 OVR (+1)

Minnesota Timberwolves:

Anthony Edwards: 86 OVR (-1)

Naz Reid: 79 OVR (+1)

Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 76 OVR (+1)

Taurean Prince: 74 OVR (-1)

Jordan McLaughlin: 73 OVR (-1)

New Orleans Pelicans:

Trey Murphy: 78 OVR (-1)

Kira Lewis Jr.: 73 OVR (+1)

New York Knicks:

Julius Randle: 88 OVR (+1)

Immanuel Quickley: 81 OVR (+2)

Obi Toppin: 75 OVR (-2)

Oklahoma City Thunder:

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander: 94 OVR (+1)

Jalen Williams: 82 OVR (+4)

Isaiah Joe: 78 OVR (+1)

Jeremiah Robinson-Earl: 75 OVR (-1)

Aaron Wiggins: 74 OVR (+1)

Ousmane Dieng: 73 OVR (+1)

Orlando Magic:

Jalen Suggs: 76 OVR (-1)

Gary Harris: 75 OVR (-1)

Philadelphia 76ers:

Tobias Harris: 81 OVR (-1)

De'Anthony Melton: 77 OVR (-1)

Shake Milton: 76 OVR (-1)

Paul Reed: 76 OVR (+1)

Georges Niang: 74 OVR (-2)

Phoenix Suns:

T.J. Warren: 78 OVR (-1)

Josh Okogie: 78 OVR (+2)

Cameron Payne: 76 OVR (-1)

Torrey Craig: 75 OVR (-1)

Portland Trail Blazers:

Damian Lillard: 95 OVR (+2)

Matisse Thybulle: 77 OVR (+1)

Nassir Little: 77 OVR (+1)

Cameron Reddish: 76 OVR (+2)

San Antonio Spurs:

Devin Vassell: 82 OVR (-1)

Jeremy Sochan: 77 OVR (+1)

Keita Bates-Diop: 76 OVR (+1)

Devonte Graham: 76 OVR (+1)

Charles Bassey: 75 OVR (+1)

Blake Wesley: 71 OVR (+1)

Dominick Barlow: 68 OVR (+2)

Sacramento Kings:

De'Aaron Fox: 89 OVR (+1)

Kevin Huerter: 81 OVR (+1)

Harrison Barnes: 80 OVR (+1)

Keegan Murray: 79 OVR (+1)

Terence Davis: 76 OVR (-1)

Chimezie Metu: 76 OVR (-1)

Toronto Raptors:

Pascal Siakam: 87 OVR (-1)

Fred VanVleet: 83 OVR (-1)

Scottie Barnes: 83 OVR (-1)

OG Anunoby: 81 OVR (-1)

Jakob Poeltl: 80 OVR (+1)

Thaddeus Young: 76 OVR (-1)

Jeff Dowtin: 69 OVR (+2)

Utah Jazz:

Kelly Olynyk: 79 OVR (+1)

Ochai Agbaji: 75 OVR (+1)

Simone Fontecchio: 73 OVR (-1)

Washington Wizards:

Delon Wright: 78 OVR (+2)

Corey Kispert: 76 OVR (+1)