NBA 2K Neighborhood Trends As League Announces Bubble Barbershop

NBA 2K fans can’t stop joking about the neighborhood after the league announced a pop-up barbershop in their Disney World bubble. For those who don’t know, the NBA is restarting their season in Walt Disney World. Down in Florida, the players have been quarantined among themselves in Disney resorts, and the league has been trying to keep the players and personnel entertained. One new idea was to bring the barbershop there so that they could get their hair cut and enjoy being around each other. But, all NBA 2K fans could see from this announcement was another moment where the game ended up influencing real life. In the basketball series, players can take their avatars to get haircuts, tattoos, and accessories for microtransactions.

As these jokes keep flowing, the league is just happy to be getting things started again.

NBA Barbershop being built in the bubble 💈 (via @tiagosplitter) pic.twitter.com/DyuKFZiWE3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) July 19, 2020

“We have worked together with the Players Association to establish a restart plan that prioritizes health and safety, preserves competitive fairness and provides a platform to address social justice issues,” NBA Commissioner Adam Silver said in a previous statement. “We are grateful to our longtime collaborator Disney for its role in playing host and making this return to play possible, and we also thank the public health officials and infectious disease specialists who helped guide the creation of comprehensive medical protocols and protections.”

There was early doubt among the players that a bubble environment could deliver the promised safety. Well, the NBA and Disney have assured all parties involved that the testing and monitoring will be rigorous down in Florida.

“It is very exciting to officially announce the restart of the 2019-2020 season,” added NBPA Executive Director Michele Roberts. “It has taken true collaboration between the League and the Union – special kudos to our Executive Committee and several other team reps – along with the continued support and assistance from medical experts, public health officials and many others. Additionally, our platform in Orlando presents a unique opportunity to extend the ongoing fight against systemic racism and police brutality in this country. We will continue to work with our players and the League to develop specific plans in Orlando as well as long-term initiatives to bring about real change on these issues.”

Are you excited about the NBA’s season restarting? Let us know down in the comments! Check out the reactions below: