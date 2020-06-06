NBA Plans to Use NBA 2k20 Crowd Noise For Live Games

The NBA has agreed to restart their season, but a story that has taken hold in the public consciousness revolves around NBA 2K20’s involvement. 2K’s video game will be supplying the crowd noise in Orlando when play resumes. Walt Disney World Resort is playing host to the teams and staff as they restart their quest for the Larry O’Brien Trophy. But, most of the conversation online since the announcement today has revolved around how weird it's going to be to hear video game crowds amp up after a big play. In the game, dynamic scoring and reaction happens as gameplay goes on. So, if a team ignites a huge run, the crowd builds towards pandemonium. If the home team suffers a huge blow in a crucial moment, the crowd goes silent just like in real life. In probably my favorite twist, fans head toward the exits early if the home team is getting blown out.

The idea of LeBron James or Giannis Antetokounmpo making a big play and hearing simulated noise is jarring. Fans should expect the whole exercise to be at least a little bit surreal from top to bottom. There won’t be any fans in attendance, players on the bench will have to be seated throughout the arena to maintain distancing, and arena personnel will be kept to an absolute minimum. But, people are probably happy to have basketball back after a season that was shaping up to be the most competitive the league has been in about five years.

NBA and NBPA are considering using NBA 2K sounds for crowd noise, per @ShamsCharania pic.twitter.com/FFRWSo1ZY6 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 5, 2020

All players and personnel will be receiving nightly tests for coronavirus. If a player tests positive, they will remain in quarantine for at least seven days. Inside of the purposed “bubble plan” there will be 1,600 people allowed to be present at a time. No one is allowed to break quarantine and teams are limited to a 35-person party.

Commissioner Adam Silver said in a statement about the return to play:

"The Board's approval of the restart format is a necessary step toward resuming the NBA season. While the COVID-19 pandemic presents formidable challenges, we are hopeful of finishing the season in a safe and responsible manner based on strict protocols now being finalized with public health officials and medical experts. We also recognize that as we prepare to resume play, our society is reeling from recent tragedies of racial violence and injustice, and we will continue to work closely with our teams and players to use our collective resources and influence to address these issues in very real and concrete ways."

