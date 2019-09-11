NBA 2K20 Players Aren’t Happy With The Game’s Many Problems

NBA 2K20 launched last week on PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch. And well, the game has some issues. Beyond some questionable microtransactions, there’s also a copious amount of bugs and performance issues plaguing the game across its various platforms. But that’s not all, there’s also been a lot of criticism lodged against some design decisions, especially around progression. In general, it seems a lot of players of the game, regardless of the platform, aren’t thrilled with the state of the title at launch.

Taking to Twitter, many of these players vented their frustration with the game and 2K. In fact, there’s even some prominent members of the game’s community suggesting 2K didn’t deliver the game it suggested it would ahead of launch. The complaints started to pile up to the point that #Fix2K20 was trending on the social media platform.

Videos by ComicBook.com

#fix2k20 been going thru this without knowing if I’m getting any progression pic.twitter.com/BtfarHcZYI — JULIO LOPEZ… (@backey_) September 9, 2019

#fix2k20 because I never ordered the 079d6cdc Edition pic.twitter.com/N8pL9h6WHJ — Shabooty 🎮 (@SHABOOTY) September 9, 2019

That New Orleans voodoo pic.twitter.com/gh9uAeBf2v — Bryan Wiedey (@pastapadre) September 6, 2019

My night has consisted of our Pro-Am team being deleted and my opponent quitting a MyTeam Unlimited game resulting in giving me a loss #Fix2K20 — Robbie May (@May__GT) September 9, 2019

All I ask is fix the attribute, badge points, and the blue screens. Leave gameplay alone. #Fix2K20 — Marley (@marley213s_) September 9, 2019

Nah bro what we played and what we talked about wasn’t what got released. I mean there’s clips and screenshots on what 2K told you, me, everyone. Don’t put that on me or other influencers cuz rn IM JUST AS LOST AS YOU….. I’m tired of the bs thrown my way like dam. #fix2k20 https://t.co/taojAKinM1 — Kristopher London 2HYPE (@IamKrisLondon) September 9, 2019

Of course, many of the issues currently causing problems for players can be addressed with patches, and will likely be remedied soon. However, the monetization structure and progression systems may prove to be trickier to fix for developer Visual Concepts.

NBA 2K20 is available for PS4, Xbox One, PC, and Nintendo Switch.