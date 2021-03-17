NBA 2K21 PS5 and Xbox Series X Update Live, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Earlier this month, NBA 2K21 pushed a brand new update for all of the current generation versions of the game, giving players on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One some additional content and bug fixes. When that update went live, 2K Games announced that there would be a similar update coming to the next-gen editions in the near future. Well, on Wednesday, that future became the present.

The new update for next-gen consoles went live on Wednesday, and 2K rolled out the patch notes along with it. The biggest change will come to The City, where themes and designs are being update for a new spring season. This specific part of the update won't actually go into effect until Thursday.

In addition to the changes coming to The City, 2K21 is rolling out a bunch of updates to individual players, adding facial animations and tattoos.

You can check out the complete patch notes for the new update below.

The City has received an all-new Spring update to help ring in the warmer months! This will be going live starting Thursday.

The following players have received likeness, tattoo, and/or signature facial animation updates: Mikal Bridges Jaylen Brown Thomas Bryant Vernon Carey Jr. John Collins James Ennis Malachi Flynn Wenyen Gabriel Daniel Green Tyrese Haliburton Kevin Huerter Cameron Johnson Tre Jones Saben Lee Theo Maledon Terance Mann Juwan Morgan Joakim Noah Jordan Nwora Daniel Oturu Jerome Robinson Isaiah Stewart Tyrell Terry Xavier Tillman Anthony Tolliver Rayjon Tucker T.J. Warren Paul Watson D.J. Wilson Robert Woodard II

Resolved an issue that caused the names of some playbooks to disappear.

Addressed a rare issue with Dark Matter player cards not displaying the player reveal during pack openings (MyTEAM).

Addressed an audio issue with Dark Matter card animations (MyTEAM).

Prep work for Season 6 of MyTEAM. It’s…peculiar.

Various stability and performance issues have been addressed to further improve the overall experience.

Are you excited for the new NBA 2K21 update? Let us know in the comments!