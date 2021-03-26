NBA 2K21 Reveals New Player Ratings After Trade Deadline

✖

The real-world NBA just had its trade deadline come and go yesterday, and as such, the team at 2K Games decided it would be the perfect time to release a major new roster update for NBA 2K21. The update is one of the biggest that 2K has pushed out for the game in quite some time and should change things quite a bit moving forward.

When it comes to the big-name players that received changes to their overall score, Jimmy Butler and Julius Randle had their ratings go up by a single point. Russell Westbrook, who is formerly the MVP of the league, also received a slight boost and now sits at an 87 overall rating.

While these are some of the most notable players that saw their ratings go up, a litany of players saw their own values drop just a bit. Paul George, Ben Simmons, CJ McCollum, Bam Adebayo, and Ja Morant all saw their overall scores dip by a single point. Kart-Anthony Towns was then the recipient of the biggest nerf on this patch and had his own rating drop from an 89 to an 87.

Per usual, we should see a number of new updates for NBA 2K21 in the future so if your own favorite player had their value drop on this patch, it could surely rise again in the future. It just all hinges on how they play in real life.

NBA 2K21 is available to play now across PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms. If you'd like to check out the full list of player changes in this update, you can find them below.

All Movers Sorted by OVR:

Jimmy Butler: 91 OVR (+1)

Paul George: 89 OVR (-1)

Julius Randle: 88 OVR (+1)

Karl-Anthony Towns: 87 OVR (-2)

Ben Simmons: 87 OVR (-1)

Bam Adebayo: 87 OVR (-1)

Nikola Vucevic: 87 OVR (-1)

C.J. McCollum: 87 OVR (-1)

Tobias Harris: 87 OVR (+1)

Russell Westbrook: 87 OVR (+1)

Khris Middleton: 85 OVR (-1)

Ja Morant: 85 OVR (-1)

John Collins: 85 OVR (+1)

Gordon Hayward: 84 OVR (-1)

Mike Conley: 84 OVR (-1)

Kemba Walker: 83 OVR (-2)

Kyle Lowry: 83 OVR (-1)

Pascal Siakam: 83 OVR (-1)

Jonas Valančiūnas: 83 OVR (+1)

Montrezl Harrell: 83 OVR (+1)

Evan Fournier: 83 OVR (+1)

Michael Porter Jr.: 83 OVR (+1)

Jordan Clarkson: 82 OVR (-2)

Tyrese Haliburton: 82 OVR (-1)

Dejounte Murray: 82 OVR (-1)

Thaddeus Young: 82 OVR (+1)

Richaun Holmes: 82 OVR (+1)

Norman Powell: 82 OVR (+1)

Lauri Markkanen: 81 OVR (-2)

Wendell Carter Jr.: 81 OVR (+1)

Joe Ingles: 81 OVR (+1)

Mason Plumlee: 81 OVR (+1)

Enes Kanter: 81 OVR (+1)

Danilo Gallinari: 81 OVR (+2)

R.J. Barrett: 81 OVR (+2)

Hassan Whiteside: 80 OVR (-1)

Robert Williams: 80 OVR (+1)

Carmelo Anthony: 80 OVR (+1)

Andrew Wiggins: 80 OVR (+1)

Anthony Edwards: 80 OVR (+3)

Otto Porter: 79 OVR (-1)

Tyler Herro: 79 OVR (-1)

Goran Dragić: 79 OVR (-1)

T.J. McConnell: 79 OVR (+1)

OG Anunoby: 79 OVR (+1)

Rui Hachimura: 79 OVR (+2)

Coby White: 78 OVR (-1)

Dario Šarić: 78 OVR (-1)

Kelly Oubre Jr.: 78 OVR (-1)

Eric Paschall: 78 OVR (-1)

Donte DiVincenzo: 78 OVR (+1)

Daniel Gafford: 78 OVR (+1)

Nerlens Noel: 78 OVR (+1)

Alec Burks: 78 OVR (+1)

Doug McDermott: 78 OVR (+1)

Jae'Sean Tate: 78 OVR (+1)

Isaiah Stewart: 78 OVR (+2)

Ricky Rubio: 78 OVR (+3)

Malik Monk: 77 OVR (-2)

Derrick White: 77 OVR (-2)

Eric Bledsoe: 77 OVR (-1)

Gary Trent Jr.: 77 OVR (-1)

Kyle Kuzma: 77 OVR (+1)

James Ennis: 77 OVR (+1)

Jaxson Hayes: 77 OVR (+1)

Dennis Smith Jr.: 77 OVR (+1)

Langston Galloway: 77 OVR (+1)

Luguentz Dort: 77 OVR (+1)

Kevon Looney: 77 OVR (+1)

Tony Bradley: 77 OVR (+2)

Will Barton: 77 OVR (+2)

Kevin Porter Jr.: 77 OVR (+2)

Luke Kennard: 77 OVR (+3)

Nicolas Claxton: 77 OVR (+3)

Jordan Poole: 77 OVR (+5)

Bojan Bogdanović: 76 OVR (-2)

Nemanja Bjelica: 76 OVR (-2)

Justise Winslow: 76 OVR (-1)

Kendrick Nunn: 76 OVR (-1)

James Johnson: 76 OVR (-1)

Moritz Wagner: 76 OVR (-1)

Tomas Satoransky: 76 OVR (+1)

Miles Bridges: 76 OVR (+1)

Talen Horton-Tucker: 76 OVR (+1)

Alex Len: 76 OVR (+1)

Ty Jerome: 76 OVR (+2)

Jaylen Nowell: 76 OVR (+2)

Terance Mann: 76 OVR (+3)

Pat Connaughton: 75 OVR (-1)

Royce O'Neale: 75 OVR (-1)

Obi Toppin: 75 OVR (-1)

Devin Vassell: 75 OVR (-1)

Raul Neto: 75 OVR (-1)

Kelly Olynyk: 75 OVR (+1)

Cody Martin: 75 OVR (+1)

Elfrid Payton: 75 OVR (+1)

Isaiah Hartenstein: 75 OVR (+1)

Abdel Nader: 75 OVR (+1)

Tony Snell: 75 OVR (+2)

Kent Bazemore: 74 OVR (-2)

Bryn Forbes: 74 OVR (-1)

Justin Holiday: 74 OVR (-1)

Juan Toscano: 74 OVR (-1)

Drew Eubanks: 74 OVR (+3)

Moses Brown: 74 OVR (+7)

Ersan İlyasova: 73 OVR (-3)

Dylan Windler: 73 OVR (-2)

Taj Gibson: 73 OVR (-2)

Terence Davis: 73 OVR (-2)

Garrison Mathews: 73 OVR (-2)

Cedi Osman: 73 OVR (-1)

Zeke Nnaji: 73 OVR (+1)

Kira Lewis Jr.: 73 OVR (+1)

Rodney McGruder: 73 OVR (+2)

Justin Patton: 73 OVR (+2)

Aleksej Pokusevski: 73 OVR (+2)

Dean Wade: 73 OVR (+3)

Nathan Knight: 73 OVR (+3)

Kenyon Martin Jr.: 73 OVR (+6)

DeAndre Bembry: 72 OVR (-2)

Stanley Johnson: 72 OVR (-1)

Cory Joseph: 72 OVR (+1)

Frank Jackson: 72 OVR (+1)

Thanasis Antetokounmpo: 72 OVR (+2)

Mychal Mulder: 71 OVR (-1)

Alfonzo McKinnie: 71 OVR (+1)

Lamar Stevens: 71 OVR (+2)

Amir Coffey: 71 OVR (+2)

Ryan Arcidiacono: 70 OVR (-2)

Mike Scott: 70 OVR (-1)