PlayStation 5 Event Reveals First Look at NBA 2K21

The National Basketball Association may still be figuring out its way back from the pandemic, but 2K Games is making sure the digital basketball world is still on schedule. During Thursday's highly-anticipated PlayStation 5 stream, Sony revealed the first look at NBA 2K21, showing off a little bit of footage from the PS5 version of the game. Fortunately, you won't have to wait for PlayStation 5 to arrive to play NBA 2K21, as it will be first launching this fall with the current generation consoles.

The trailer for NBA 2K21 was introduced and narrated by New Orleans Pelicans star forward Zion Williamson, who was the first overall pick in last year's NBA draft. Despite being out with injury for most of the season, Williamson and fellow rookie sensation Ja Morant of the Memphis Grizzlies have helped to usher in a new era of the league going forward. While nothing has been confirmed, Williamson's appearance in this video makes him seem like a lock to be on the cover of the new game. You can check out the first look in the video above!

While Williamson appeared in person to introduce NBA 2K21 on the live-stream, but the trailer that was later released by PlayStation just shows the footage of Williamson in the game, warming up in the gym. It was noted that during the stream that the footage of 2K21 was in its pre-alpha stage for the PS5, so it's encouraging to see how great it looks. The big question now will be how much of that quality translates to the final game.

The end of the trailer reveals that NBA 2K21 will be released in Fall 2020, which shouldn't come as much of a surprise to anyone who has followed the franchise. The fall is the release window for just about every NBA 2K game, so this is part of the course. Since the PS5 isn't slated to arrive until the holiday season, 2K21 is seemingly set to come out first.

