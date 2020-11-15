NBA 2K21: First Next-Gen Update Released, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

NBA 2K21 has released the first next-gen patch notes for the title and fans are happy to see all the progress. 2K Games has been talking big game for next-gen and the early gameplay videos are stunning in their fidelity. As has long been the case, nothing shows off the potential of hardware like sports games. A lot of player likeness are just amazing, and with this new patch, the results are even better. Alongside that, 2K is bumping up players’ face scans as well. The City mode will be getting new gameplay perks and fixed how win streaks track in-game. Various camera issues also got tweaked to make them less of an issue for players. There’s still more work to do, but players are happy that a lot of the stuff is being chipped away at now rather than waiting for the third or fourth patch. Check out what 2K said about the release down below:

“It’s an exciting time for veteran and new ballers around the world – the next-gen version NBA 2K21 is now available on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S! Though we’ve only just launched, the Visual Concepts team is already working hard on making sure players have a great experience in the game. Our first update for NBA 2K21 on next-gen is now available*, bringing updates to player likeness, performance improvements in The City, polish changes and fixes across MyCAREER and more. The full details are available below.”

Next Gen Patch Update #1 is LIVE 🏙 Gameplay improvements in City

🏀 MyCAREER fixes

👤 Player likeness updates Full Patch Notes ➡️ https://t.co/jjogGyUK3R pic.twitter.com/eUudKmytj8 — NBA 2K21 (@NBA2K) November 14, 2020

* Improvements to both male and female face scans using the MyNBA2K mobile app

* Multiple improvements to hair, headbands, hats, and other accessories on created players

* Official sponsor logo has been added to the San Antonio Spurs uniform (these have official unveil dates by the NBA, we will update as permitted)

* Likenesses have been updated for the following players/coaches:

* Paul George

* Andrew Wiggins

* Nikola Jokic

* Jordan Clarkson

* Naz Reid

* Stephon Marbury

* Dwight Howard

* Frank Vogel * Dejounte Murray

* Robert Williams

* Theo Pinson

* Ky Bowman

* Jeff Hornacek

* Daequan Cook

* Sam Perkins

* Jerome Kersey

* Buck Williams

* Luc Longley

* Nate Bjorkgren

* Asante Munson

* Improved fidelity on jumbotron in the Houston Rockets arena

* Addressed reported stability issues with 2KTV



Gameplay

* Enabled Coach Settings, System Proficiency, Assign Plays, and CPU/User Slider menus in the pause menu of Quick Play games

* Corrected the facing of the defensive player on certain block animations

* Improved behavior of coaching staff heading to the arena tunnel in certain classic team arenas

* Improved spacing and behavior for both players and coaches in huddle situations

* Corrected an issue with a particular jump ball configuration that wasn’t lined up properly with the center of the court

* Fixed a rare issue where the wrong replay was shown during an official review of a charging foul

* Changed camera angles so they no longer clip through coaches and players during certain timeout sequences

* Improved players picking up the ball on inbound plays



The City

* Performance improvements during City gameplay, centered around reports from the community. More optimizations coming

* New Black Lives Matter masks now available at Swags

* Fixed an issue with Jump Shot Creator where the release speed would not save correctly when attempting to edit a previously created shot

* Even faster load times when accepting invites to the City from various areas of the game

* Improved stability in Garage Hoops and Gatorade Rental Court games

* Win Streaks will now properly track at the end of City games

* Addressed various camera warping/clipping issues when near buildings and other objects while riding some vehicles in the City

* The camera will now function properly for all drills in the Gatorade Training Facility when accessed via the Team Practice Facility

* The game will no longer hang after purchasing boosts and immediately entering another store



MyCAREER

* Fixed a hang when trying to enter the private workout leading into the Draft. Saves that had previously run into this issue will also now be able to continue

* Commentary will no longer drop out during occasional stretches in MyCAREER playoff games and after timeouts

* Empty social media messages will no longer appear on the landing menu during the draft portion of The Long Shadow

* On-court accessories will no longer appear in certain endorsement images

* VC balance will no longer have a delay when collecting earnings in the Endorsement menu

* Fixed a rare soft hang in Live Practice on the recap screen when all badges had been maxed out

* Game Goals in the college portion of the story related to blocks can now be completed correctly

* Addressed an issue where attribute prices could show up as negative numbers



The W

* Made a number of improvements to smooth out the beginning of the W Online experience

* Addressed a disconnect that could occur at the end of W Online games if a tier upgrade had been earned during gameplay

* Fixed a rare hang that would occur when attempting to edit your MyPLAYER’s appearance



MyNBA

* Resolved an issue with downloading user-created expansion teams during the creation flow

* Addressed some rare stability issues when loading into a MyNBA Online save file

* Fixed a hang in MyNBA when simulating through multiple games via Simcast with a season length of 14 games

* Fixed a hang that would occur when using certain custom league setups in MyNBA

* Multiple other stability improvements and changes to improve the overall experience



MyTEAM

* Your MyPLAYER card will now have the correct overall rating

* Disabled playcalling in Triple Threat mode, which led to various issues

* Multiple other stability improvements and changes to improve the overall experience

Are you liking these new 2k21 changes? Let us know in the comments!