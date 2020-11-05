NBA 2K21 Next-Gen Fans Celebrate “The City”

NBA 2K21 fans are celebrating The City after the trailer dropped. Getting a look at any next-gen splendor is always fun. But, with 2K21 that fresh coat of paint sings out even more on the Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5. A common lament among sports game fans is that each entry feels similar with improved graphics. That effect is absolutely lessened when there is this kind of visible leap in graphics and processing power. Another reason fans are excited for The City is that it hearkens back to some of the best 2K iterations from two generations ago. In fact, some players of the annual NBA game are pushing for the return of standalone modes from those entries. That’s unlikely to happen, but getting modes that directly refer to previous games is a great start.

With Rookieville being the first stop on this journey to The City. Those four factions open up, as a throwback to previous entries in the series, everything starts with those skill challenges that make every week worth pursuing.

"Imagine a map that is many, many times larger than previous Neighborhoods. A design that resembles a modern metropolis, complete with towering skyscrapers, sprawling plazas, and a city center. Oh, and it houses four distinct boroughs that are controlled by four rival Affiliations. And with that, I’m incredibly proud to announce that Affiliations are BACK! I’ll go into more details on Affiliations a little further below. For now, let’s keep painting the picture of what The City truly is," executive producer Erick Boenisch wrote in the new Courtside Report announcing The City.

The statement continued, ”The City is our most ambitious execution of a virtual basketball community...ever. The sheer amount and variety of buildings and basketball courts that we were able to create and fit into the map still amazes me to this day!"

