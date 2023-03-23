NBA 2K23 Gets New Roster Update Before Regular Season End

2K Games and developer Visual Concepts have today pushed out a new roster update for NBA 2K23. At the time of this writing, the NBA season itself is nearing its conclusion, which means that the playoffs are about to begin. Prior to the end of the season, though, Visual Concepts has opted to release one more update across PlayStation, Xbox, Nintendo Switch, and PC platforms to make the players in NBA 2K23 more closely reflect their real-world counterparts.

All in all, there aren't a number of drastic changes with this new roster patch for NBA 2K23. Some of the biggest winners on this update include DeMar DeRozan, Zach LaVine, Jimmy Butler, and cover star Devin Booker who all saw their ratings go up by a single point. Center James Wiseman has also gone up by an impressive three points after renewing his career for the Detroit Pistons. Jayson Tatum, Jamal Murray, Jusuf Nurkic, and Pascal Siakam are just a handful of notable players that then saw their own ratings drop today.

You can find the full list of roster changes in this new NBA 2K23 patch below:

Atlanta Hawks:

Dejounte Murray: 84 OVR (-1)

John Collins: 80 OVR (-1)

Brooklyn Nets:

Dorian Finney-Smith: 77 OVR (-1)

Cameron Thomas: 77 OVR (-1)

Boston Celtics:

Jayson Tatum: 94 OVR (-1)

Malcolm Brogdon: 82 OVR (-1)

Charlotte Hornets:

Gordon Hayward: 79 OVR (-1)

Nick Richards: 78 OVR (+1)

Dennis Smith Jr.: 74 OVR (-1)

Chicago Bulls:

DeMar DeRozan: 88 OVR (+1)

Zach LaVine: 87 OVR (+1)

Coby White: 75 OVR (+1)

Cleveland Cavaliers:

Caris LeVert: 77 OVR (+1)

Cedi Osman: 75 OVR (+1)

Dallas Mavericks:

Reggie Bullock: 78 OVR (+1)

Jaden Hardy: 76 OVR (+3)

Maxi Kleber: 75 OVR (+1)

Denver Nuggets:

Jamal Murray: 84 OVR (-1)

Bruce Brown: 76 OVR (-1)

Thomas Bryant: 76 OVR (-1)

Detroit Pistons:

Jaden Ivey: 80 OVR (-1)

James Wiseman: 80 OVR (+3)

R.J. Hampton: 74 OVR (-1)

Isaiah Livers: 74 OVR (+1)

Cory Joseph: 74 OVR (+1)

Eugene Omoruyi: 74 OVR (+1)

Rodney McGruder: 73 OVR (+2)

Golden State Warriors:

Jonathan Kuminga: 77 OVR (+1)

JaMychal Green: 77 OVR (+1)

Houston Rockets:

Jabari Smith Jr.: 79 OVR (+3)

Usman Garuba: 74 OVR (-1)

Indiana Pacers:

Aaron Nesmith: 77 OVR (+1)

Andrew Nembhard: 76 OVR (+1)

Jordan Nwora: 76 OVR (+1)

Los Angeles Clippers:

Ivica Zubac: 81 OVR (+2)

Nicolas Batum: 74 OVR (-1)

Los Angeles Lakers:

Austin Reaves: 79 OVR (+1)

Lonnie Walker IV: 76 OVR (-1)

Memphis Grizzlies:

Desmond Bane: 84 OVR (-1)

Tyus Jones: 80 OVR (+1)

Dillon Brooks: 79 OVR (+1)

Xavier Tillman: 78 OVR (+1)

John Konchar: 72 OVR (-2)

Miami Heat:

Jimmy Butler: 93 OVR (+1)

Kyle Lowry: 76 OVR (-1)

Milwaukee Bucks:

Brook Lopez: 85 OVR (+1)

Jae Crowder: 78 OVR (+2)

Grayson Allen: 75 OVR (-1)

Minnesota Timberwolves:

Jaden McDaniels: 79 OVR (+1)

Nickeil Alexander-Walker: 75 OVR (-1)

Taurean Prince: 75 OVR (+1)

New Orleans Pelicans:

Trey Murphy: 79 OVR (+1)

Josh Richardson: 76 OVR (-1)

New York Knicks:

Immanuel Quickley: 82 OVR (+1)

Mitchell Robinson: 80 OVR (-2)

Josh Hart: 79 OVR (+1)

Miles McBride: 73 OVR (+2)

Orlando Magic:

Markelle Fultz: 82 OVR (+1)

Wendell Carter Jr.: 82 OVR (+1)

Philadelphia 76ers:

De'Anthony Melton: 78 OVR (+1)

Shake Milton: 77 OVR (+1)

Georges Niang: 73 OVR (-1)

Phoenix Suns:

Devin Booker: 92 OVR (+1)

T.J. Warren: 77 OVR (-1)

Cameron Payne: 77 OVR (+1)

Portland Trail Blazers:

Jusuf Nurkić: 81 OVR (-1)

Nassir Little: 75 OVR (-2)

Cameron Reddish: 75 OVR (-1)

San Antonio Spurs:

Devin Vassell: 81 OVR (-1)

Zach Collins: 79 OVR (+2)

Jeremy Sochan: 78 OVR (+1)

Gorgui Dieng: 73 OVR (-1)

Sandro Mamukelashvili: 73 OVR (+2)

Blake Wesley: 72 OVR (+1)

Sacramento Kings:

Malik Monk: 80 OVR (+1)

Harrison Barnes: 79 OVR (-1)

Toronto Raptors:

Pascal Siakam: 86 OVR (-1)

OG Anunoby: 82 OVR (+1)

Jakob Poeltl: 81 OVR (+1)

Utah Jazz:

Walker Kessler: 83 OVR (+2)

Talen Horton-Tucker: 78 OVR (+2)

Ochai Agbaji: 77 OVR (+2)

Kris Dunn: 75 OVR (+1)

Simone Fontecchio: 74 OVR (+1)

Washington Wizards:

Daniel Gafford: 77 OVR (-1)

Delon Wright: 77 OVR (-1)

Corey Kispert: 77 OVR (+1)

Deni Avdija: 76 OVR (-1)