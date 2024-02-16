NBA 2K24 All-Star Break Player Rating Update Revealed

The real-life NBA is heading into the All-Star break, meaning we're around the halfway point of the season. This is always a significant period for both the real-life sport and the NBA 2K series. NBA 2K24 is no different, as the developers are not only dropping the first 100 overall player card but also have announced the latest roster update. With so many players making their first appearances at All-Star weekend, it's no surprise to see several young players climbing up the rankings. That said, a few surprising downgrades feature All-Star players. One thing is certain, NBA 2K24 loves San Antonio Spurs star Victor Wembanyama.

With this roster update, Wemby has grown to 89 OVR. That makes the gigantic Frenchman one of the youngest players to achieve that high of ranking and shows how other-worldly he's been in his rookie season. Of course, he's not the only player going up in the ratings. New York Knicks point guard Jalen Brunson is a first-time All-Star, and NBA 2K24 has rewarded him with a two-point bump up to 92 OVR. Meanwhile, Toronto Raptors wing Scottie Barnes has gone down by a point to 85 OVR despite being selected as an injury replacement in the All-Star game, giving him his first career nod.

Below, you'll find the full breakdown of all the player changes with the latest NBA 2K24 roster update.

NBA 2K24 Ratings Update 02.15

New #2KRatings thread for these All-Stars and Rising Stars 🤩



Drop your take on these updates 🎤 pic.twitter.com/tpbdv4K9wj — NBA 2K (@NBA2K) February 15, 2024

Atlanta Hawks:

Jalen Johnson: 81 OVR (+1)

Onyeka Okongwu: 81 OVR (+1)

Bogdan Bogdanović: 80 OVR (-1)

De'Andre Hunter: 79 OVR (-1)

Saddiq Bey: 79 OVR (+2)

Patrick Mills: 72 OVR (-1)

Garrison Mathews: 72 OVR (+1)

Brooklyn Nets:

Nicolas Claxton: 84 OVR (-1)

Dennis Schröder: 79 OVR (-1)

Ben Simmons: 78 OVR (+2)

Lonnie Walker IV: 77 OVR (-1)

Jalen Wilson: 72 OVR (+2)

Boston Celtics:

Kristaps Porziņģis: 88 OVR (+1)

Derrick White: 84 OVR (-1)

Luke Kornet: 75 OVR (-1)

Jaden Springer: 71 OVR (+1)

Drew Peterson: 70 OVR (+2)

Charlotte Hornets:

Brandon Miller: 82 OVR (+2)

Miles Bridges: 82 OVR (+2)

Cody Martin: 76 OVR (+1)

Vasilije Micić: 74 OVR (+1)

Bryce McGowens: 73 OVR (+2)

Leaky Black: 69 OVR (+2)

Chicago Bulls:

DeMar DeRozan: 86 OVR (+1)

Nikola Vucevic: 83 OVR (+1)

Coby White: 82 OVR (+1)

Ayo Dosunmu: 77 OVR (+1)

Torrey Craig: 74 OVR (-1)

Jevon Carter: 73 OVR (-1)

Cleveland Cavaliers:

Donovan Mitchell: 93 OVR (+1)

Evan Mobley: 87 OVR (+1)

Jarrett Allen: 87 OVR (+1)

Darius Garland: 85 OVR (-1)

Caris LeVert: 79 OVR (-1)

Craig Porter Jr.: 74 OVR (-1)

Dean Wade: 73 OVR (-1)

Dallas Mavericks:

Josh Green: 77 OVR (+1)

Derrick Jones Jr.: 76 OVR (-1)

Dwight Powell: 76 OVR (-1)

Jaden Hardy: 75 OVR (+1)

Denver Nuggets:

Christian Braun: 75 OVR (-1)

Detroit Pistons:

Jaden Ivey: 81 OVR (+1)

Marcus Sasser: 77 OVR (+1)

Simone Fontecchio: 76 OVR (+1)

Troy Brown Jr.: 73 OVR (-2)

Golden State Warriors:

Stephen Curry: 96 OVR (+1)

Jonathan Kuminga: 82 OVR (+2)

Klay Thompson: 80 OVR (-1)

Dario Šarić: 79 OVR (+1)

Moses Moody: 77 OVR (+1)

Lester Quinones: 71 OVR (+4)

Gui Santos: 70 OVR (+2)

Houston Rockets:

Jalen Green: 81 OVR (+1)

Amen Thompson: 80 OVR (+3)

Cam Whitmore: 79 OVR (+4)

Jeff Green: 74 OVR (-1)

Indiana Pacers:

Tyrese Haliburton: 92 OVR (-1)

Myles Turner: 83 OVR (-1)

Aaron Nesmith: 80 OVR (+1)

Jalen Smith: 78 OVR (+1)

Los Angeles Clippers:

Kawhi Leonard: 93 OVR (+1)

Paul George: 89 OVR (-1)

Amir Coffey: 75 OVR (+2)

Terance Mann: 74 OVR (+1)

Los Angeles Lakers:

Anthony Davis: 93 OVR (-1)

Rui Hachimura: 80 OVR (+1)

Spencer Dinwiddie: 77 OVR (-2)

Jaxson Hayes: 76 OVR (+2)

Skylar Mays: 73 OVR (-1)

Memphis Grizzlies:

Vince Williams Jr.: 78 OVR (+2)

G.G. Jackson: 77 OVR (+5)

Jacob Gilyard: 73 OVR (+1)

John Konchar: 72 OVR (+1)

Scotty Pippen Jr.: 72 OVR (+4)

Trey Jemison III: 71 OVR (+3)

Miami Heat:

Bam Adebayo: 87 OVR (-1)

Terry Rozier III: 81 OVR (-1)

Jaime Jaquez Jr.: 79 OVR (-2)

Kevin Love: 77 OVR (-1)

Duncan Robinson: 77 OVR (-1)

Josh Richardson: 76 OVR (+1)

Milwaukee Bucks:

Damian Lillard: 90 OVR (-2)

Malik Beasley: 75 OVR (-2)

Jae Crowder: 75 OVR (-1)

MarJon Beauchamp: 74 OVR (-2)

A.J. Green: 73 OVR (+1)

Minnesota Timberwolves:

Karl-Anthony Towns: 88 OVR (+1)

Naz Reid: 79 OVR (-1)

Monte Morris: 77 OVR (-1)

New Orleans Pelicans:

Brandon Ingram: 86 OVR (+1)

Larry Nance Jr.: 77 OVR (-2)

Naji Marshall: 75 OVR (-1)

Jordan Hawkins: 74 OVR (-1)

New York Knicks:

Jalen Brunson: 92 OVR (+2)

Isaiah Hartenstein: 82 OVR (+3)

Donte DiVincenzo: 81 OVR (+1)

Precious Achiuwa: 77 OVR (+1)

Miles McBride: 76 OVR (+1)

Jericho Sims: 73 OVR (+1)

Oklahoma City Thunder

Luguentz Dort: 78 OVR (-1)

Aaron Wiggins: 77 OVR (+2)

Orlando Magic:

Cole Anthony: 79 OVR (-2)

Joe Ingles: 74 OVR (-1)

Philadelphia 76ers:

Buddy Hield: 80 OVR (+1)

Kelly Oubre Jr.: 80 OVR (+1)

Paul Reed: 78 OVR (+2)

Cameron Payne: 76 OVR (+2)

Ricky Council IV: 72 OVR (+4)

Phoenix Suns:

Devin Booker: 95 OVR (+1)

Eric Gordon: 76 OVR (+1)

Drew Eubanks: 76 OVR (+1)

Josh Okogie: 75 OVR (+1)

Portland Trail Blazers:

Anfernee Simons: 84 OVR (+1)

Jerami Grant: 83 OVR (+1)

Deandre Ayton: 82 OVR (+1)

Malcolm Brogdon: 81 OVR (-1)

Jabari Walker: 76 OVR (-1)

Toumani Camara: 74 OVR (+1)

Kris Murray: 73 OVR (+1)

San Antonio Spurs:

Victor Wembanyama: 89 OVR (+1)

Tre Jones: 79 OVR (+1)

Zach Collins: 77 OVR (-1)

Dominick Barlow: 73 OVR (+1)

Sacramento Kings:

De'Aaron Fox: 87 OVR (-2)

Keegan Murray: 82 OVR (-1)

Harrison Barnes: 78 OVR (+1)

Trey Lyles: 77 OVR (+1)

Toronto Raptors:

Scottie Barnes: 85 OVR (-1)

R.J. Barrett: 83 OVR (+1)

Immanuel Quickley: 80 OVR (-1)

Bruce Brown: 78 OVR (-2)

Ochai Agbaji: 73 OVR (-2)

Gradey Dick: 73 OVR (+3)

Utah Jazz:

John Collins: 81 OVR (+1)

Jordan Clarkson: 79 OVR (-2)

Kris Dunn: 77 OVR (+1)

Keyonte George: 76 OVR (+1)

Omer Yurtseven: 74 OVR (-1)

Washington Wizards:

Deni Avdija: 80 OVR (+1)

Jordan Poole: 77 OVR (-2)