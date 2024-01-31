NBA Infinite Reveals Karl-Anthony Towns as Cover Athlete

After announcing NBA Infinite late last year, developer Level Infinite has returned with a new trailer revealing the first "Icon Athlete" who will be front-and-center on the game's digital cover. Three-time All-Star and current Minnesota Timberwolves big Karl-Anthony Towns has been confirmed as the first man up. The team hasn't revealed how many other athletes will be chosen as cover stars, but it did reveal the cast of players who are joining NBA Infinite as brand ambassadors during the global launch next month.

NBA Infinite Cover Star and Brand Ambassadors

Joining KAT as brand ambassadors for NBA Infinite are De'Aaron Fox (Sacramento Kings), RJ Barrett (Toronto Raptors), Tobias Harris (Philadelphia 76ers), Andrew Wiggins (Golden State Warriors) and Jrue Holiday (Boston Celtics). It's a solid collection of players from across the league with KAT and Fox bringing the bulk of the star power. Of course, Wiggins is surprisingly huge in K-Pop, where BamBam from the boy band Got7 started a campaign in 2022 that led to Wiggins being selected as an All-Star starter.

It'll be interesting to see if NBA Infinite adds more players as things progress. After all, one of the biggest draws of games like NBA 2K24 is being able to play as legendary players from the past. Level Infinite hasn't hinted at any of those coming, but it could be hiding it for one last surprise before release day.

When is NBA Infinite Coming Out?

Along with the announcement of Towns becoming the Icon Athlete, Level Infinite also announced the game's release date. NBA Infinite will be out on February 17th. That means it'll be available in time for the NBA All-Star Game, and you can probably expect to see the team announce even more surprises ahead of the release date.

That said, it'd be smart to not wait until the game is out before signing up for the pre-release download. Doing so gets you quite a few in-game items that should help you jump out to an advantage in this competitive PvP game. Plus, the more people who pre-register, the more global rewards will be given out. Not only are you helping yourself, but you'll also be giving everyone a nice boost.

NBA Infinite brings its brand of "nonstop action" to iOS and Android on February 17th.