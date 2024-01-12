NBA 2K24: All Season 4 Cards and How to Get Them

Today, NBA 2K24 released its fourthseason. For MyTeam players, that means tons of new rewards to earn, some of which might be huge upgrades in your lineup depending on how much you've been playing the mode. As we inch closer to the All-Star break, 2K continues to give top players cards, and more than in previous seasons, they're easier to earn. However, NBA 2K24's MyTeam menus don't always make it easy to find exactly what to do to earn each player in the season, so below you'll find a quick rundown of how to get every player added as part of today's Season 4 update in NBA 2K24.

How to Earn Inferno Tracy McGrady in NBA 2K24

Inferno is out now ❗️ pic.twitter.com/4wefPRQcRQ — NBA 2K MyTEAM (@NBA2KMyTEAM) January 12, 2024

Before getting to all of the new seasonal cards that came out today, we should first look at the new 96 OVR Pink Diamond Tracy McGrady that dropped with the Inferno set. In most seasons, this would be a pack drop that you'd need to pay for, but 2K has made it possible to earn him through Agendas. Here's everything you need to complete to get T-Mac:

Win 5 Triple Threat Offline or Triple Threat Online games by 5 points or more – 91 OVR Amethyst Jarace Walker

Make 5 3-pointers and shoot 100% 3P%% with a player in a game – 91 OVR Amethyst Brandon Jennings

Win 5 Clutch Time Online Games – 91 OVR Amethyst James Jones

Get 100 rebounds with centers over multiple games – 91 OVR Amethyst DeAndre Ayton

Get 150 assists with point guards over multiple Salary Cap games – 94 OVR Diamond Jamal Murray

Make 100 3-pointers with shooting guards over multiple Triple Threat Online games – 94 OVR Diamond Tyler Herro

Make 200 dunks over multiple Multiplayer games – 94 OVR Diamond Clyde Drexler

Get 150 steals over multiple Multiplayer games – 94 OVR Diamond Paolo Banchero

Get 15 triple-doublles over multiple games (excluding Challenges) – 96 OVR Pink Diamond Andrei Kirilenko

Make 200 4-points over Clutch Time Offline or Clutch Time Online games – 96 OVR Pink Diamond Stephen Curry

Once you do all that, you'll earn Inferno Tracy McGrady. This Agenda set expires on January 19, so you'll want to get started soon.

Where to Find Every Season 4 Card in NBA 2K24

The most obvious place to find new cards is on the NBA 2K24 Season 4 Pass. As always, the pass is filled with different rewards, though you'll need to purchase either the Pro Pass or Hall of Fame Pass if you want to earn every player. Here is a quick rundown on all of the players available on the Season 4 Pass:

93 OVR Free Agent Kareem Abdul-Jabbar – Level 1

85 OVR Sapphire Terrell Brandon – Level 3

88 OVR Ruby Paul Millsap – Level 6

88 OVR Ruby Al Horford – Level 10

90 OVR Amethyst Juwan Howard – Level 20

94 OVR Diamond Dominque Wilkins – Level 25

93 OVR Diamond Rex Chapman – Ascension Picks

96 OVR Pink Diamond Magic Johnson – Level 40

95 OVR Pink Diamond Carmelo Anthony – Purchase the Pro or Hall of Fame Pass

Next up are the mode rewards. Notably, this list will be augmented with further rewards during the season, as 2K is dropped new rewards for various modes each week. The first week focuses on Unlimited, so you can expect later weeks to run through most of the other modes in MyTeam. Here are all of the cards we know about so far:

93 OVR Diamond Latrell Sprewell – Round 1 Salary Cap Mode

93 OVR Diamond Walt Frazier – Future Salary Cap Round

93 OVR Diamond Jack Sikma – Future Salary Cap Round

Pink Diamond Drazen Petrovic – Finishing Every Season 5 Salary Cap Round

95 OVR Pink Diamond Thurl Bailey – 20 Unlimited Wins

In addition to those mode rewards, Season 4 has two milestone mode rewards that you can earn by winning a certain number of games in a mode. The first milestone gets you 95 OVR Pink Diamond Michael Redd, and the second adds 96 OVR Pink Diamond Larry Bird to your roster. Importantly, you only have to do this for one mode, so pick one and get started. Here's a breakdown of how many wins you need in each mode:

Unlimited: 5,000 Season Points (Rank 1), 20,000 Season Points (Rank 2)

Clutch Time: 50 Wins, 400 Wins

Clutch Time Online: 50 Wins, 300 Wins

Triple Threat: 100 Wins, 800 Wins

Triple Threat Online: 50 Wins, 350 Wins

Triple Threat Online: Co-Op: 50 Wins, 400 Wins

Next, there are several new cards available via the Collector Level and the Token Market. Here is everything you can earn:

96 OVR Pink Diamond Jerry Sloan – Collect 1,150 Player Cards

96 OVR Pink Diamond Bob Pettit – Collect 1,250 Player Cards

91 OVR Amethyst Jeff Ruland – 10 Tokens

93 OVR Diamond Maurice Cheeks – 20 Tokens

96 OVR Pink Diamond Paul Pierce – 40 Tokens

It's a lot to collect, but to 2K's credit, they have made it possible to earn every single card to start the season without spending money. That's a far cry from where we're usually sitting, and the number of earnable cards should grow as 2K adds more mode rewards during the course of the season.

