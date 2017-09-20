Need For Speed Payback Revs Up With Beautiful New Gameplay Clip

We’re not gonna lie – Need For Speed Payback looks to be the most exciting NFS game we’ve seen in years. Granted, that’s probably because it’s got the Fast and Furious style vibe going for it, but we’ll still take it, because that means high-speed pursuits and ridiculous stunts.

Today, the team at NVIDIA posted a new gameplay clip from the Electronic Arts racer, showcasing how well it runs on its hardware. The game can actually get ramped up to 60 frames per second running at 4K on the right specs, and still looks good on the lower end as well.

Videos by ComicBook.com

The company listed the specs required to get the game running to best capacity, which you can find below:

Minimum Requirements For 720p30 At Low Settings

OS: 64-bit Windows 7 or later

CPU: Intel i3 6300 @ 3.8GHz or AMD FX 8150 @ 3.6GHz with 4 hardware threads

RAM: 6 GB

DISC DRIVE: DVD ROM drive required for installation only

HARD DRIVE: 30GB

VIDEO: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 750 Ti or GTX 1050, or equivalent

DirectX: 11 Compatible video card or equivalent

INPUT: Dual analog controller

ONLINE CONNECTION REQUIREMENTS: 192 KBPS or faster Internet connection

Recommended Requirements For 1080p60 At High Settings

OS: 64-bit Windows 10 or later

CPU: Intel i5 4690K @ 3.5GHz or AMD FX 8350 @ 4.0GHz with 4 hardware threads

RAM: 8GB

DISC DRIVE: DVD ROM drive required for installation only

HARD DRIVE: 30GB

VIDEO: NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060, or equivalent

DirectX: 11 Compatible video card or equivalent

INPUT: Dual analog controller

ONLINE CONNECTION REQUIREMENTS: 512 KBPS or faster Internet connection

As for the gameplay, you can watch it above, and it looks to offer quite a few thrills as you race through checkpoints, competing against rival racers and trying to show off in the best ways possible, with drifts and amazing jumps. It also looks pretty sharp running at a fast speed, which is something that a lot of PC players can certainly get behind. The console versions should look pretty good too, though, so if you’re going with one of those versions, don’t worry — it’ll still be a pretty ride.

Need For Speed Payback will get its vengeance on starting November 10th for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.

——-

Want to win a killer Kingsman: The Golden Circle prize pack? 2 lucky winners will get the chance to win some epic Kingsman gear by clicking here or the image above! Also click here to find out when Kingsman: The Golden Circle is playing near you and pre-order your tickets for your local Regal Cinema!