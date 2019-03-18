The Nerf ‘Fortnite’ TS Blaster is Available to Pre-Order Now

Hasbro has launched the latest Nerf blaster in their Fortnite lineup, and it brings the tactical shotgun from the game into the real world. Features include pump-action (so no batteries are required), and a clip with room for four of Nerf’s chunky Mega Darts (four more darts can be stored in the stock).

The Nerf Fortnite TS Blaster is available to pre-order from Walmart for $39.97 with free 2-day shipping slated for June 1st. You can order the rest of Hasbro’s Fortnite Nerf and Super Soaker lineup right here (images and descriptions are available below). Note that the previous Nerf releases are set to ship on March 22nd. The Super Soaker lineup follows on April 22nd.

NERF ELITE FORTNITE SP-L: $19.99 – The NERF FORTNITE SP-L blaster is inspired by the blaster used in FORTNITE, replicating the look and colors of the one from the popular video game! Play FORTNITE in real life with this NERF ELITE blaster that has a detachable barrel to customize for different ways to play. Attach the barrel for distance targeting; remove the barrel when you need a more compact look for smaller play areas or when you need to move fast and stay mobile. The FORTNITE SP-L blaster has an internal clip with a 3-dart capacity, so you can load 3 darts in a row before it’s time to reload. Insert 3 darts, prime, and pull the trigger to fire. It comes with 6 Official NERF darts that are designed for distance, tested and approved for performance and quality, and constructed of foam with flexible, hollow tips. Drop into indoor and outdoor FORTNITE action with this dart-firing NERF ELITE FORTNITE blaster! Includes: blaster, 6 darts, and instructions. Hand-powered, no batteries required.

NERF ELITE FORTNITE AR-L: $49.99 – The NERF FORTNITE AR-L blaster is inspired by the blaster used in FORTNITE, replicating the look and colors of the one from the popular video game! Play FORTNITE in real life with this NERF ELITE blaster that features motorized dart blasting. Power up the motor with the acceleration button and pull the trigger to shoot 1 dart. It comes with a 10-dart clip and 20 Official NERF ELITE FORTNITE darts, enough to fully load the clip and give you 10 backup darts for reloading. Flip up the 2 sights on the top of the blaster to align your shot. Official NERF darts are designed for distance, tested and approved for performance and quality, and constructed of foam with flexible, hollow tips. Drop into indoor and outdoor FORTNITE action with this motorized, dart-firing NERF ELITE FORTNITE blaster! Includes: blaster, 20 darts, and instructions. 4 1.5V AA batteries required, not included.

NERF FORTNITE MICROSHOTS Assortment: $9.99 – Blast into big fun with the NERF MICROSHOTS series of collectible, mini-sized NERF toy blasters! NERF MICROSHOTS series blasters capture the iconic look of the original blasters but in a scrunched-down style all their own. Their look and size makes them collectible additions to any NERF collection. These NERF MICROSHOTS FORTNITE blasters are inspired by the blasters used in the popular FORTNITE video game. Blasters in this assortment include the TS, RL, and LLAMA. Each blaster includes 2 Official NERF ELITE darts and fires 1 dart at a time with hand-powered action. Load 1 dart into the front of the blaster, pull down the handle to prime, and pull the trigger to fire. Look for all the MICROSHOTS series of micro-sized blasters for collecting and playing. Each sold separately. Includes: blaster and 2 darts. No batteries required.

NERF SUPER SOAKER FORTNITE HC-E: $9.99 – The FORTNITE RL water blaster is inspired by the blaster used in FORTNITE, replicating the look and colors of the rocket launcher from the popular video game! Extend the FORTNITE fantasy into the backyard and drench the competition with extreme soakage! This NERF SUPER SOAKER water blaster holds up to 7.4 fluid ounces (218.8 milliliters) of water. It’s easy to fill and easy to fire. Open the cap and fill the tank, then pull the trigger to send a stream of water at your targets. Soak opponents a stealthy storm from the NERF SUPER SOAKER FORTNITE HC-E water blaster! Includes: 1 water blaster.

NERF SUPER SOAKER FORTNITE TS-R: $19.99 –The FORTNITE TS-R water blaster is inspired by the blaster used in FORTNITE, replicating the look and colors of the one from the popular video game! Extend the FORTNITE fantasy into the backyard and drench the competition with pump-action soakage! This NERF SUPER SOAKER water blaster holds up to 36 fluid ounces (1 liter) of water. It’s easy to fill and easy to fire. Open the cap to fill the tank, then move the pump-handle back and forth to overwhelm opponents with massive waves of water. Tag opponents with a powerful storm from the NERF SUPER SOAKER FORTNITE TS-R water blaster! Includes: 1 water blaster.

NERF SUPER SOAKER FORTNITE RL: $19.99 – The FORTNITE RL water blaster is inspired by the blaster used in FORTNITE, replicating the look and colors of the rocket launcher from the popular video game! Extend the FORTNITE fantasy into the backyard and drench the competition with extreme soakage! This NERF SUPER SOAKER water blaster holds up to 9.3 fluid ounces (275 milliliters) of water. It’s easy to fill and easy to fire. Immerse the front in water and pull back the handle to fill the tank, then push in the handle to send a huge stream at your targets. Soak opponents with the NERF SUPER SOAKER FORTNITE RL water blaster! Includes: 1 water blaster.

