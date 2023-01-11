Nerf Launches Dungeons & Dragons Blasters and Adds to the Gelfire Line

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.



Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is hitting theaters in March, and Hasbro has released a range of collectibles inspired by the film. Surprisingly, this has now extended to their Nerf brand. Indeed, Nerf has launched a collection of D&D blasters in the form of axes, swords and, of course, dragons. They've also added a sidearm to their new Gelfire lineup as well as two Rival blasters.

A breakdown of these new releases and where to find them can be found below. Keep in mind that US shipping is free at Entertainment Earth on orders $39+ using the code FREESHIP39 at checkout in the month of January 2023. Also note that Amazon is running a sale on Nerf blasters today, January 11th. You can find those deals right here.

NERF Pro Gelfire Legion Blaster: "This awesome backyard blaster includes a 130-round capacity hopper and 5,000 dehydrated NERF PRO GELFIRE soft super absorbent polymer projectiles so fans can burst into battle with hydrated rounds that burst on impact." Order on Amazon and Entertainment Earth for $29.99.

NERF Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves: Nerf's D&D line includes the Themberchaud Crossbow (single shot), Rakor (2 shots) and Palarandusk Microshots (single shot), Holga's Greataxe (foam replica), and Xenix's Daggersword (foam replica). Order on Amazon and Entertainment Earth for $11.99 to $27.99.

NERF Rival Pilot XXIII-100 Blaster and NERF Rival Forerunner XXIII-1200 Blaster: "Both fire rounds at a velocity of 90 feet per second and use NERF RIVAL Accu-Rounds that feature an improved aerodynamic design and dimple pattern to provide more consistent flight." NERF Rival Pilot XXIII-100 is coming soon as a Walmart exclusive priced at $11.99. The Forerunner is available here at Entertainment Earth for $27.99.

The official description for Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves reads: "A charming thief and a band of unlikely adventurers undertake an epic heist to retrieve a lost relic, but things go dangerously awry when they run afoul of the wrong people. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves brings the rich world and playful spirit of the legendary roleplaying game to the big screen in a hilarious and action-packed adventure." Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves stars Chris Pine, Michelle Rodriguez, Rege-Jean Page, Justice Smith, Sophia Lillis, and Hugh Grant.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves was directed by Jonathan Goldstein and John Francis Daley. The movie is an original story but is set in the Forgotten Realms, an iconic fantasy setting central to the Dungeons & Dragons game and wider franchise. Dozens of novels and video games have been set in the Forgotten Realms, as has countless tabletop adventures. Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves also has no connection to the trilogy of Dungeons & Dragons movies released in the early 2000s, which featured various D&D monsters and fantasy races, but were not set in any particular D&D world.

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves will be released on March 31, 2023.