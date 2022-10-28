Hasbro 1027 Pre-Orders: Star Wars, Marvel, Power Rangers, D&D, and More

By Sean Fallon

psx-20221028-104958.jpg

Last night during their 1027 event livestream, Hasbro revealed smorgasbord of new items for fans of Transformers, Star Wars, Marvel, Power Rangers, Dungeons & Dragons, and Magic the Gathering. Pre-orders for many of these items are live now, and all of the information you'll need can be found right here. 

Below you'll find a list of the 1027 product reveals broken down by category. Pre-order links are included where applicable. Beyond that you'll find a gallery of official images. Note that US shipping at Entertainment Earth is free on orders $39+ using the code FALLFREE22.

Star Wars 1027 Product Reveals:

Marvel Legends 1027 Product Reveals:

Power Rangers 1027 Product Reveals:

Dungeons & Dragons / Magic the Gathering 1027 Product Reveals:

Transformers 1027 Product Reveals:

Star Wars The Black Series Boba Fett (ROTJ 40th Annviersary)

star-wars-the-black-series-boba-fett-12.jpg
Star Wars The Black Series Din Djarin (Morak / The Mandalorian)

star-wars-the-black-series-din-djarin-morak-4.jpg
Star Wars The Black Series Cal Kestis (Jedi: Survivor)

star-wars-the-black-series-cal-kestis-5.jpg
Star Wars The Vintage Collection Artillery Stormtrooper (The Mandalorian)

star-wars-the-vintage-collection-artillery-stormtrooper-4.jpg
Marvel Legends Retro 375 Collection Ghost Rider

marvel-legends-series-retro-375-collection-ghost-rider-5.jpg
Marvel Legends Spider-Man and Carnage

hasbro-marvel-legends-series-spider-man-carnage-27.jpg
Power Rangers Lightning Collection In Space Silver Ranger

f8206-dio-prg-dlx-doral-0004.jpg
Power Rangers Lightning Collection Turbo Blue Senturion

f8205-dio-prg-dlx-dale-0011-square-online-2000sq.jpg
Dungeons & Dragons Honor Among Thieves Dicelings

dicelings.jpg
Magic: The Gathering Chandra Pyromancer's Gauntlet Cosplay/Roleplay Collectible

f6130-ls-mtg-premium-chandra-gauntlet-0121.jpg
Transformers Generations HasLab Deathsaurus

01-robot-mode-front-view.jpg
