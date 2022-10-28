Hasbro 1027 Pre-Orders: Star Wars, Marvel, Power Rangers, D&D, and More
Last night during their 1027 event livestream, Hasbro revealed smorgasbord of new items for fans of Transformers, Star Wars, Marvel, Power Rangers, Dungeons & Dragons, and Magic the Gathering. Pre-orders for many of these items are live now, and all of the information you'll need can be found right here.
Below you'll find a list of the 1027 product reveals broken down by category. Pre-order links are included where applicable. Beyond that you'll find a gallery of official images. Note that US shipping at Entertainment Earth is free on orders $39+ using the code FALLFREE22.
Star Wars 1027 Product Reveals:
- Star Wars The Black Series Boba Fett (ROTJ 40th Annviersary) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Star Wars The Black Series Din Djarin (Morak / The Mandalorian) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Star Wars The Black Series Cal Kestis (Jedi: Survivor) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Star Wars The Black Series Holiday Edition Protocol Droid – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Star Wars The Vintage Collection Artillery Stormtrooper (The Mandalorian) – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- See More: Star Wars Black Series Holiday 2022 / Former Vintage Collection Walmart Exclusives / Luke Skywalker Force FX Elite Lightsaber
Marvel Legends 1027 Product Reveals:
- Marvel Legends Retro 375 Collection Ghost Rider – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Marvel Legends Spider-Man and Carnage – Hasbro Pulse Exclusive
Power Rangers 1027 Product Reveals:
- Power Rangers Lightning Collection In Space Silver Ranger – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
- Power Rangers Lightning Collection Turbo Blue Senturion – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth / Amazon
Dungeons & Dragons / Magic the Gathering 1027 Product Reveals:
- Dungeons & Dragons Honor Among Thieves D&D Dicelings Black Dragon Rakor – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Dungeons & Dragons Honor Among Thieves D&D Dicelings Red Dragon Themberchaud – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Dungeons & Dragons Honor Among Thieves D&D Dicelings Beholder – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Dungeons & Dragons Honor Among Thieves D&D Dicelings White Owlbear – Pre-order at Entertainment Earth
- Magic: The Gathering Chandra Pyromancer's Gauntlet Cosplay/Roleplay Collectible – Hasbro Pulse Exclusive
- See More: Gelatinous Cube Figure
Transformers 1027 Product Reveals:
- Transformers Generations HasLab Deathsaurus – Hasbro Pulse Exclusive